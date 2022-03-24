The Charlotte 49ers bounced back from a Campbell lead to win 12-4 against the Fighting Camels at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis on March 22.
“Tonight, it felt like we had some uncharacteristic miscues early in the game that put us in a little bit of a hole,” Coach Robert Woodard said. “This team has really grown up over the last month, and to see the toughness, resilience, and poise that they showed, understanding that we were capable of coming right back. I give our players a lot of credit for doing that and responding with a six spot.”
The Fighting Camels were the first to score in the game as a single by Drake Pearson allowed Jarron Belbin to score and take the early lead. On the next play, Lawson Harrill scored after an error was made by the Niners trying to get a double play. Campbell scored again in the second inning, with Pierson coming in to score off a sacrifice single from Ty Babin.
After a couple of walks and an RBI, the bases were loaded and after a walk by Cam Fisher, the Niners finally got on the board with Josh Madole coming in to give the Niners their first run of the game.
This gave Charlotte the boost they needed. Kaden Hopson hit an RBI single down left field that was almost a home run, allowing Will Butcher and Jack Dragum to score and tie the game.
After a walk from Nate Furman to load the bases up, sophomore David McCabe hit an RBI Single down the right-center field to bring in two more runners and increase Charlotte’s lead to five. The Niners were not done yet as McCabe scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to six.
In the third, Charlotte increased their lead to four after a single by McCabe allowed Fisher to score. Campbell managed to grab a run back in the next inning as Babin got the run off a flyball by Conor Denning.
In the fifth, Charlotte had another eventful inning, notching three runs to take a 10-4 lead. The first run came when Will Butcher scored after a sacrifice bunt by Hopson. The second came after Fisher scored his third run of the game, this time from a wild pitch by Campbell. On the next play, Furman scored off a single by Jake Cunningham to increase Charlotte’s lead to six.
Charlotte grabbed another run in the seventh inning as Junior Hunter Baker hit a sacrifice bunt to bring in Hopson and increase the lead to seven. A triple by Fisher in the 8th inning allowed Catcher Drew Tyndall to score and make it 12-4 Charlotte.
Four Charlotte players went 2 for 3 in the game, including David McCabe, who had three RBIs and a run scored. Jake Cunningham had his third consecutive multi-hit game, going 2 for 4 with an RBI scored.
After a postponed match-up with Davidson due to weather on Wednesday, the 49ers will play at No. 18 Old Dominion for a three-game series starting on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.