The Charlotte 49ers baseball team comes up short against the Purdue Boilermakers, 6-2 on Wednesday, March 2. Charlotte falls to 4-4 overall, while Purdue kept its undefeated season alive, moving to 9-0. Head Coach Robert Woodard gave his thoughts on the contest.
"[Purdue] beat us in all facets. Coach Goff's team is undefeated for a reason, and we missed our opportunity to change that status. All of the credit to them," said Woodard.
How it happened:
The game started rough for the 49ers as the starter Paxton Thompson couldn't produce an out before coming out after allowing three runs to score in the top of the first.
Tony Rossi came in for Charlotte to relieve Thompson. Rossi got the 49ers out of the jam by getting the Purdue batter to fly out to right field, where freshman Cam Fisher made the catch, then threw a rocket home to gun out the runner to end the inning.
In the bottom of the first and second innings, Charlotte chipped away at the lead with an RBI single from Fisher and a sacrifice fly from Will Butcher to trail by one, 3-2.
Rossi and the bullpen pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, but while the bullpen stayed strong, the offense couldn't find a way to get that tying run across home plate.
After holding firm for the bullpen ultimately allowed three runs in the late innings. One came off a home run from Purdue's Jake Jarvis, while the other two came from an RBI single and an RBI groundout.
In the eighth inning, there was an Austin Knight entered the game. The reigning Conference USA (C-USA) player of the year pinch-hit, making his first appearance since sustaining an injury in Friday night's contest against West Virginia.
Purdue bent but never broke, holding onto their early lead the whole way to win 6-2.
Key players:
Rossi saved the day early for the 49ers keeping the game close as he threw 3.2 innings, giving up just one hit and three walks. He also struck out three batters in his appearance.
Colin Kramer pitched excellently in relief for Charlotte. He wasn't supposed to come in the game when he did, but pitcher Evan Michelson could only throw two pitches before leaving with an injury, and Kramer was his replacement. Kramer threw three innings, giving up three hits, one walk and one run while also striking out a batter.
Blake Jackson had a good game at the plate, batting 3-4 while scoring one of the 49ers' only two runs in the game.
Takeaways:
Charlotte showed strong plate discipline.
In the off-season, a big focus for Charlotte was being more selective at the plate. The 49ers saw a lot of pitches averaging 3.875 pitches per plate appearance.
Purdue capitalized more on scoring opportunities.
The Boilermakers were more productive, with their base runners only leaving seven on base. Charlotte, on the other hand, left 11 base runners.
Next Up:
Charlotte will be back at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium to host Western Illinois for a three-game weekend series. The series will last from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6, with the first game on Friday at 4 p.m.
"Our sights are already set now to Western Illinois for Friday. That's how the season works. Our guys will be ready," said Woodard.
