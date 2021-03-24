It was a breezy and overcast night in Kannapolis, NC, as the Charlotte 49ers faced the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the first-ever game held at the new Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday March 23.
The new stadium in Kannapolis is home to the minor league team Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, formally known as the Intimidators, named after the late great Dale Earnhardt. The Cannon Ballers are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
The 49ers got off to a quick start and never looked back in a 15-5 blowout win.
Although he hasn't started in every game this year, it was Hunter Baker getting things going for Charlotte in the bottom of the second inning bring in two runs for the 49ers to make the score 2-0 in favor of the 49ers. Later in the inning, Jake Cunningham brought home Baker with a double to right-center field to score 3-0 49ers after the second inning.
In the third inning, it was all 49ers as a plethora of players scored. Several Mountaineer fielding errors compiled the damage, and the score stood at 12-0 in favor of the 49ers at the end of the third inning.
Hale Simmons, who got the start on the mound, threw four innings and struck out six batters to pick up his first win as a 49er.
"This game is completely different if Hale doesn't put up the four zeros there in the beginning. We almost didn't send him back out in there in the fourth after he sat so long in the third," said Head Coach Robert Woodard. "Hale works so hard. He's an incredibly hard worker, he's so prepared, and you can feel the energy when he's on the mound."
The Mountaineers would not go down without somewhat of a fight. App State scored five runs in the fifth inning alone and would put a sense of pressure on the 49ers to let them know that they were still there.
Charlotte kept putting runs up, however. Will Butcher hit the first-ever home run in the ballpark to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Charlotte scored two more runs to secure the win.
What is unbeknownst to many is that Charlotte baseball and the city of Kannapolis have deep roots that go way back. It was J.W. Cannon who founded Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. Later in 2006, his granddaughter, Miriam Cannon Hayes, made Hayes Stadium possible in Charlotte. For the 49ers to play in this inaugural game in this stadium is something historic and very special.
"Tonight was special. We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to play in the first-ever game here at this ballpark," said Woodard after the game. "Everyone here with the Cannon Ballers staff has been super helpful from start to finish in terms of setting up this event."
It was a great atmosphere with the fans being in attendance. It was a sold-out crowd. It was the third game of the year in a minor league ballpark for the 49ers.
From the stands
Jeffery Morgan, local and parent to a Charlotte student: "It was exciting to be a part of the first game played in the new ballpark. I love how the outfield wall is not a boring arc, and it gives the ballpark uniqueness and character. Even the angled wall down the left-field line came into play with a crazy bounce. It just felt good being at a game again and the first-ever there. Awesome!"
Scott Aldridge, a Kannapolis local, received a teaching certificate from Charlotte: "It was an amazing night in Kannapolis. The stadium is a great place to watch a game, hang out with friends and family. I think Kannapolis has a bright future, and the baseball stadium will be the center of entertainment for the community. I am also glad to have been able to see the 49ers crush App. State in the first game at the new ballpark. It seemed as if App State couldn't find what they were looking for if you get the U2 reference. Overall, just a great time!"
Looking ahead
The 49ers are back in action Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. They will travel to Western Kentucky to play a four-game series with the Hilltoppers with a doubleheader on Saturday.
