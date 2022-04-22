The Charlotte 49ers took care of business Tuesday, April 19, taking down non-conference opponent Coastal Carolina 11-3.
The Chanticleers scored first in the second inning with a home run from Chris Rowan Jr. to take an early lead that did not last long. With Austin Knight on second, sophomore Jake Cunningham hit a home run down left field to score him and Knight to take the lead.
After a scoreless third, the next three innings would be dominated by the Niners. In the fourth, with Cunningham on second, sophomore Kaden Hopson hit an RBI single to score Cunningham to increase the lead to 3-1. In the fourth, an RBI single by Jack Dragum allowed Nate Furman to score a run. Austin Knight then hit an RBI double down left field to score Dragum. With the bases loaded, Kaden Hopson hit an RBI triple down left field to score three runners and take an 8-1 lead for the Niners, with five of those runs scored in the fifth.
Coastal Carolina was down but not out in the sixth inning. With a runner on base, designated hitter Tyler Johnson hit a home run down center field to reduce the Niners' lead to five, but this would be the last time the Chanticleers score. Charlotte scores another run in the bottom of the sixth to increase the lead to six.
In the eighth, Charlotte sealed the deal with two more runs. With Dragum and Furman on base, Madole hit an RBI single down center to score Dragum and after this, Knight hit an RBI single down left field to score Furman to take an 11-3 lead into the ninth, which would be the final score.
Austin Knight had a strong outing Tuesday night, going 3-4, while Jake Cunningham and Kaden Hopson went 2-4 for the night. Eight of the Nine Charlotte players in the starting lineup had at lead one hit. Starting Pitcher Matt Brooks pitched four innings and recorded four strikeouts for the Knight.
This weekend, Charlotte returns home for a three-game series, taking on conference opponent, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The first game is Friday at 6 p.m.
