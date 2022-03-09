The Charlotte baseball team defeated Longwood 8-4 on Tuesday, March 8, at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium. The 49ers push their win streak to four after beating the Lancers. Head Coach Robert Woodard shared his thoughts after the win.
"I thought tonight was a total team win," said Woodard. "I felt our guys showed up ready to play and handled the situation well. Now it's time to set our eyes on Appalachian State and get ready for them."
How it happened:
Longwood started the game red hot as Gregory Ryan hit a two-run homer to put the Lancers up 2-0. Charlotte answered back in the bottom of the first inning as Charlotte's first baseman, Josh Madole, hit a two-run homer to tie things up.
In the bottom of the second inning, Charlotte drew two straight walks before Blake Jackson hit a three-run homer to take a 5-2 lead, the first of his career. Charlotte held Longwood to just a single hit and no runs for the next six innings. In that span, Charlotte had five hits and three runs.
These three runs came from Furman scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and a two-run homer from Jake Cunningham in the seventh. Charlotte's third homer of the game extended the 49ers' lead to 8-2.
Longwood had one last chance in the top of the ninth with the game on the line. In the end, the Lancers put up a fight, getting two hits and two runs. It wasn't enough, though, and Charlotte held on to win 8-4.
Key players:
Collin Kramer pitched 3.1 innings for Charlotte in the contest. He allowed no runs or hits and recorded eight strikeouts. Kramer was crucial for the 49ers as he helped protect the lead throughout the game.
Jackson played outstanding against Longwood. In his four at-bats, he was walked twice and hit his first career home run. Jackson had a single run and a team-leading three RBIs, another career-high for the freshman.
Jake Cunningham was a big part of the win. He had one of the 49ers' three homers in the game and two RBIs. He was tied for the most runs in the game alongside Furman and Dragum.
Colby Bruce picked up his second save of the season after being called upon in the top of the ninth. He moves up to a tie for fifth place on Charlotte's all-time saves leaderboard alongside Sam Pierce with this save.
Next up:
Charlotte will be back in action against App State in a three-game series from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13. The first game of the series will be at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, with the other two games at Hayes Stadium. The first two games will be broadcasted on CUSA.tv, and the finale will be on ESPN+.
