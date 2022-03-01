The Charlotte baseball team lost two of three games with the West Virginia Mountaineers in their weekend series. The 49ers lost the first game Friday night 5-4 while also losing the first game of Saturday's doubleheader 9-2 and then battled back to win 5-4 in the second game Saturday.
"When you're playing one of the best teams in the country, which I think West Virginia is, the margin for error is very, very small," said head coach Robert Woodard.
Game 1:
The 49ers built up a 4-1 lead through five innings after giving up a run in the first inning. They tied it with a Blake Jackson RBI single in the second inning, and then Cam Fisher gave Charlotte the lead with a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Getting his first start of the season, sophomore pitcher Spencer Giesting pitched an outstanding game going deep into the game. Giesting left the game with a 4-1 lead and one runner on base. The bullpen ended up giving up that base runner but maintained a 4-2 lead going into the eighth inning.
The bullpen ultimately caved in, giving up the tying two runs on a single in the eighth inning. Will Butcher hit a fly ball in the bottom of the eighth heading out of the park, but West Virginia's center fielder Victor Scott II robbed him of a home run.
After making that spectacular play, Scott II knocked in the winning run with a squeeze bunt in the ninth inning. Charlotte couldn't put any runs on the board in the final half-inning, losing 5-4. Woodard shared his thoughts after the game on Friday.
"The difference between winning and losing in college baseball on Friday night is typically razor-thin…[WVU] just made one more play and one more pitch than us tonight, and that was the difference," said Woodard.
Game 2:
West Virginia got on the scoreboard first with a two-run RBI double, and a sacrifice fly put the Mountaineers up early 2-0. In the fourth inning, Charlotte got on the board with a solo home run to cut the lead.
West Virginia piled onto their lead in the fifth and sixth inning, scoring on a fielder's choice, wild pitch, a walk and a single, which extended the lead to 7-1.
David McCabe knocked in Charlotte's only other run in the first game on Saturday with an RBI single. The Mountaineers tacked on two runs in the ninth inning to defeat the 49ers 9-2.
Game 3:
West Virginia got on the board in the first inning with an RBI groundout, but Charlotte tied it up in the bottom half of that inning with an RBI single by Fisher. The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, leading 2-1.
In the sixth inning, the 49ers' offense woke up to take a 5-2 lead. The inning's first run came from a sacrifice bunt from JD Suarez. Fisher gave Charlotte two more runs with a two-run RBI single; a throwing error resulted in the 49ers' fifth run.
The Charlotte bullpen held onto the lead throughout the end of the game. West Virginia scored one run in both of the seventh and eighth innings.
Micheal Oh got his first save for Charlotte, pitching the ninth inning while only allowing one base runner as the 49ers won 5-4. Woodard praised the defensive performance of his squad.
"We pride ourselves on being a team of pitching and defense, and I thought our defense might have been the difference-maker in game two tonight when it was all said and done," said Woodard. "That being said, we're certainly not happy with the series result. However, with as good of a club as West Virginia has, I'm still proud of our guys."
Key players:
Fisher had an outstanding weekend hitting two home runs. While also batting 5-13 for a batting average of .385 and knocking in seven RBIs.
Giesting had a solid pitching performance on Friday night, throwing six innings, giving up just two runs on five hits and one walk. He also struck out five batters. He ultimately got a no-decision in this game as the bullpen gave up the lead after.
Up Next:
The 49ers will be back in action on Tuesday, March 1, hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. The game will be played at Hayes Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
