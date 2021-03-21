Charlotte's baseball team opened up a three-game series against Rhode Island on Saturday, March 20, with a doubleheader in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field. The Niners split the doubleheader, winning game one 2-1 and losing game two 6-3.
Charlotte was playing in front of a vocal crowd of 1,734 people, even though the brisk cold weather. Game one was a scheduled nine-inning game but required ten innings for the Niners to win on a walk-off walk. Game two of the doubleheader only went the seven innings it was scheduled to be played with the Niners' bullpen giving up the losing runs.
Truist Field is the home for the Minor League Baseball team Charlotte Knights, the triple-A affiliate with the Chicago White Sox. This is the first time the 49ers have played there since the stadium changed names and the first time they played there since they played Clemson on March 26th, 2019.
"Our entire program and coaching staff couldn't be more appreciative of the Charlotte Knights and everyone affiliated with it for the tremendous support of not only Charlotte baseball but college baseball and bending over backward to enable our student-athletes and our coaches and program to have just a first-class experience here today," said Charlotte Head Coach Robert Woodard.
Game 1
Game one of the doubleheader was led by an excellent pitching performance from Bryce McGowan, who had a shaky first inning but battled through it, leaving two runners on base for the Rams. Charlotte scored the first run of the game off of an Aaron McKeithan sacrifice fly knocking in Carson Johnson in the bottom of the first inning.
With that one-run lead, McGowan got into the groove, pitching into the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Rhode Island answered back with a run of their own, which led to McGowan being taken out of the game with it tied 1-1.
"We think Bryce is one of the best pitchers in the country, and every time he gets the ball, he gives us the chance to win," said Woodard on his starting pitcher.
Rhode Island's starting pitch was just as impeccable, with their starter Ryan Twitchell throwing 8.2 innings on just 100 pitches and only allowing one run in the first inning. Where Charlotte's bullpen succeeded in shutting down the Rams offense, Rhode Island's bullpen failed with their two relievers combining for one out and eventually walking in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Game 2
In game two of the doubleheader, neither team seemed to take an advance with the first runs coming in the third inning. In the top of the third, Rhode Island was able to knock in two runs off Charlotte's veteran starter Matt Brooks with two RBI walks in the inning. But in the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Niners answered back, scoring two runs off an Austin Knight double.
The Niners took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double by Knight again. However, the new lead was short-lived with Brooks giving up one run in the sixth and two relievers coming in and giving up another run without recording an out.
Casey Bargo came in for the Niners to end that inning but couldn't get himself out of the 7th inning, giving up two runs on an RBI triple to Rhode Island's Addison Kopack. Going into the bottom of the 7th inning on their final three outs, the Niners were down 6-3.
The Rams' Zach Fernandez came in to get the save, and he did quick work of the Niners, giving up only one hit while facing four batters.
Standout players
McGowan, on his 21st birthday, stood out on the mound for the Niners in game one. McGowan gave the team their best chance to win. McGowan threw 7.1 innings striking out five batters. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks.
In the batter's box, the standout players for the 49ers were David McCabe and Knight. McCabe and Knight each hit 4-8 on the day. McCabe had two runs, and one walk, one of his four hits was a double. Knight had three doubles, all of which came in game two, where he also had three RBIs.
What's Next
Charlotte's record moved to 9-8 following the doubleheader, while Rhode Island's record went to 9-6. In the Sunday rubber match, Charlotte beat Rhode Island 6-3 to win the series 2-1. Pitcher Spencer Giestng earned the win, striking out two batters.
"Today was a long day but was certainly filled with a lot of special moments just from start to finish. I think everybody on this team wanted to play better that second game, but you can't take any credit away from Rhode Island, they deserved to win that second game for sure," said Woodard.
Charlotte baseball has their next game on Tuesday, March 23, against Appalachian State in another minor league stadium, but this time at Atrium Health ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.