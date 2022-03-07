The Charlotte baseball team swept a three-game series against Western Illinois on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6 at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. In three games, the 49ers outscored the Bulldogs 49-8, improving their season record to 7-4.
Game one:
Charlotte came out with a fast start; they loaded the bases in the first inning and scored one run. After a stagnant few innings, late in the fourth, Nate Furman crushed a home run to extend the 49ers lead, 3-0.
After a pair of solid innings from the Bulldogs in the sixth and seventh, Charlotte quickly found their lead shrink to tie the game at three apiece. In the eighth, a double from David McCabe regained the lead for the 49ers. Colby Bruce closed out Western Illinois with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth to win the game for the 49ers, 4-3.
Head Coach Robert Woodard applauded Bruce's play.
"Colby Bruce was vintage Colby Bruce, and that was huge for us," said Woodard. "I'm proud of our guys, and we'll regroup and reset and try to come back and win a series tomorrow."
Game two:
After the game on Friday, the 49ers flipped a switch in the second contest. An offensive onslaught was the theme of Saturday's matchup between Charlotte and Western Illinois, where the 49ers scored a stunning 29-4 victory.
Charlotte set a school record with an outstanding ten doubles in the game and barely missed the school record of 32 runs in a game. With seven runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, the 49ers were able to cruise to their largest margin of victory since their 31-1 win over North Carolina A&T in 2009.
Jack Dragum and Josh Madole led Charlotte with seven RBIs each; Dragum also added a game-high five hits. Furman, who has been producing well recently, found himself touching home five separate times for the 49ers. It felt like nothing could go wrong for Charlotte, as twelve different players recorded a hit.
Woodard reflected on the dominant performance.
"It felt like from the moment we met on the field before the game that the guys were ready today," said Woodard. "It's not too often that you have a box score that has two guys with a four-hit game and one guy with a five-hit game."
Game three:
The 49er offense kept the momentum flowing in the last game of the series. Charlotte added sixteen more runs to complete the sweep of the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, 16-1. The game only went to seven innings, as both teams agreed to cut the game short if a team gained a lead of ten or more.
Nate Furman extended his multi-hit streak to three games in a row while also extending his hitting streak to a staggering eleven. Austin Knight and Cam Fisher both hit home runs, as did Hunter Baker, who earned his first homer of the season.
Will Lancaster had himself a day on the mound, only allowing one run in five innings of work. The senior is off to a solid start with a 2-0 record to start the year.
"Sweeps are hard to come by in college baseball; I'm proud of the readiness that our guys showed today to complete the weekend," said Woodard.
Up next:
Charlotte will be back in action on Tuesday, March 8, as Longwood comes to town for a mid-week matchup at 4 p.m in Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. The game will be available to stream on CUSA.tv.
