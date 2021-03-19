The Charlotte 49er baseball team will host three games inside minor league ballparks in the coming days, with the first two games taking place at Truist Field, home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, on Saturday, March 20. The second game will take place at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers home, on Tuesday, March 23.
The 49ers are optimistic about the big games that are coming up. Charlotte was supposed to play in Uptown Charlotte, but the pandemic interfered with those plans.
Game Notes
The first two games will have the 49ers facing the Rhode Island Rams. Charlotte will face their former A-10 rival Rhode Island in a doubleheader at Truist Field. Game time for both games will be at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Originally, Charlotte was supposed to face College of Charleston, but due to Covid issues inside the Cougars program, it caused the game to be rescheduled with a new opponent.
The 49ers will also travel to Kannapolis, NC, to play at the brand new Atrium Health Ballpark and take on Appalachian State at 6 p.m. on March 23. The stadium broke ground in 2018 but has sat unused due to the pandemic. This will be the first-ever game in the ballpark.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to play the first-ever baseball game in their state-of-the-art Atrium Health Ballpark,” said Head Coach Robert Woodard. “Charlotte and Kannapolis are two baseball towns. So this event is a special opportunity for us both to come together and give people a chance to get out and watch baseball again.”
Head Coach Robert Woodard has had a history of playing in the town of Kannapolis. Woodard traveled to play little league baseball back in the day in the town, and now years later, he will return with the Niners.
“As a youngster growing up in Charlotte, I played little league baseball at South Park Youth Association,” said Woodard. “I have so many great memories from those days and those tournaments.”
Fans will be permitted to watch all of the games. Tickets are sold out for all games at this time.
Players to Watch for
Austin Knight, Charlotte: The sophomore has had a productive season for the 49ers so far. Knight’s batting average is an impressive .350, which leads the team. He will be key for Charlotte to come out on top in these matchups.
David McCabe, Charlotte: McCabe has been a threat to leave the yard almost every time he has come up to bat. The freshman leads the team in home runs with an outstanding eight.
Xavier Vargas, Rhode Island: Vargas has been a bright spot for the Rams this season. Vargas has a batting average of .348 as well as recording 10 RBI’s. He will look to get it going in Saturday’s doubleheader.
Alex Leshock, App. State: The senior has been big for the Mountaineers. Leshock is batting .306, but he has also been a speedster on the bases as he leads the team with five stolen bases so far this season.
These games will be huge steps for the 49ers as they will play in Uptown and then open up a brand new ballpark in Kannapolis.
“Our players are excited about this opportunity,” said Woodard. “Our entire program is very appreciative that we will get to host these events, and we look forward to it.”
