Ever since the Charlotte 49ers' athletic department unveiled the new branding for the program, Charlotte as a brand has grown in popularity and has needed to update its stadiums to reflect its new brand.
The football program redid their field to reflect this change before this previous football season, along with the basketball program and other sports updating their facilities with the new logos.
The Charlotte 49er baseball field has recently undergone a facelift that garners the 49ers' new logo and a new surface after many years without a change.
"[We] hope everyone likes the way it looks. It plays better than it looks, and it's really nice," said head baseball coach Robert Woodard.
What inspired this change?
"We played at Tennessee in the spring of 2020. They had just installed a brand new surface. Coach Bucknell and I walked out on the field, and we said this is what we want," said Woodard. "So we hired the same company and the same field crew. Everything is the same as Tennessee, except we have a turf mound; they have a dirt mound," said Woodard.
Every coach, especially new coaches, has their wishlist of improvements they want to get done with the program. The change in turf was one of the high caliber wishes Woodard had with his new program.
"You kind of prioritize those things; you can't do everything at once," said Woodard. You know there are 14 or so other sports here, so we are always conscious of that and want to make sure that we are all getting upgrades at a similar pace."
Several factors played into the decision to green-light the renovation, between repair costs of the old turf, the new branding needing to be updated and the recent surge in Charlotte baseball popularity following a very successful season.
All those factors built onto one another to get the renovations signed off on.
"The previous turf has some repairs that had to be done on it," said Woodard on bringing in new turf. "The cost of the repairs versus the cost of the install was honestly not worth it. You were going to keep having to pay for these repairs over and over," said Woodard.
Specifics of the renovations
The renovations installed FieldTurf's product for the field; the same companies that did Tennessee's 2019 renovations on Robert M. Lindsay Field.
The updates to Charlotte's Phillips Field aren't the only renovations being done. The old logos around Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium are being removed and replaced with the updated team branding.
"The surface is awesome, the mounds are great, our guys love throwing on them. The batter's boxes compared to the old turf are way more level," said Woodard. "It's a little bit slower of a surface, hops are truer, lines are straighter. It's just a really nice playing surface. I'm really thankful to our administration, Mike Hill and Darin Spease, for signing off on that."
Even though the infield is turf, to the naked eye, it may seem like dirt. Woodard says it was designed like that from the start.
"You'll actually see some grains on the dirt when a ball hits it or a pitcher lands or pushes off," said Woodard. "It kinda gives it that dirt feeling, but it's turf. We kinda like to keep things clean and simple around here, so we went with the mowed-in look."
What's next
As of now, the infield is the only turfing that has been done on Phillips Field. But there are plans and designs in the works to do the outfield as turf soon as well. Some design options are being thrown back and forth for what to have in centerfield.
"It's a big-ticket item for sure, but I don't think it could have come out any better," said Woodard. FieldTurf did a phenomenal job. I'm really excited for once we do the outfield."
Charlotte will test out the new field when they host West Virginia to open up the 2022 season on Feb. 25.
