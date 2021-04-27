With a series win over No. 20 Old Dominion over the weekend, Charlotte 49er baseball team will have a quick turnaround as they will face UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 27th, a game that had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflict.
Charlotte, now ranked 15th in the nation, boasts a 29-11 record and has a 17-3 C-USA record. The team will look to stay hot as they face the Tar Heels, who play in a competitive ACC conference. The Tar Heels come into the game with a 20-17 record but hold an impressive 14-8 home record. It will be a hostile crowd for the 49ers to play in front of, as these two are in-state foes, but coach Woodard has coached his team to a record-breaking year to this point, and the team already has a power-five win over Tennessee from earlier this year.
This year has been a record-breaking year for the 49ers as they have achieved their highest ever ranking in baseball at 15. The team leads the nation in RBI’s, led by sophomore Austin Knight’s 23. The team is ninth in the nation in batting average at .306 as well.
After Sunday’s double-header against No. 20 Old Dominion, head coach Robert Woodard gave his thoughts on his team’s performance.
"Today was one of our most complete days at the stadium," said Woodard. "I'm really proud of the offense. We had big swings of the bat up and down the order. Lindsey just battled relentlessly against one of the best lineups in Conference USA, if not the country, and I thought Brooks was one of the best pitching performances I've seen in my ten years of coaching."
The 49ers will need another excellent display of pitching against the Tar Heels, who boast a .256 team batting average while only allowing an opposing .240 batting average. If the 49ers can not give the Tar Heels anything to swing at, they have a good chance of walking out of Chapel Hill with the victory.
This is no time to rest for the offense either, as getting off to a quick start will be a key in this game as well. Charlotte did that well against Old Dominion over the weekend, as Woodard mentioned. "Offensively, I thought that was a fantastic job of keeping the line moving. We had multi-hit games at the top of the lineup, McKeithan had some big swings of the bat in the nine-hole as well,” Woodard said after Sunday’s double-header.
With the 49ers’ excellent batting average, the Tar Heels will definitely be keying in on their pitching for this game and will look to stymie what has been nothing short of an outstanding batting display for the 49ers this season.
The first pitch will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the game broadcasted on the radio on ESPN 730 The Game or on ACC Network Extra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.