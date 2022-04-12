Charlotte baseball hosted No. 18 Southern Miss April 8-10 with hopes of getting out of a seven-game slump. The 49ers lost all three games with scores of 2-1 on Friday, 8-2 on Saturday and 6-5 on Sunday. The 49ers are now 17-14 with a Conference-USA record of 4-8.
Game one
Friday's game was a low-scoring affair as both teams' pitching proved to be tough to beat. Charlotte's Spencer Giesting pitched six innings allowing only one hit, one run, and 11 strikeouts. Southern Miss's Tanner Hall pitched seven innings allowing seven hits, one run, and had nine strikeouts. The Golden Eagles scored first from a Slade Wilks solo home run in the second inning. The 49ers answered in the fourth inning with a Cam Fisher solo home run. Through five innings, the score was 1-1.
In the sixth inning, a sacrifice fly by Christopher Sargent brought Dustin Dickerson in to score. The 49ers looking to tie the game, were not able to as the relief pitching from Dalton Rogers and Landon Harper shut Charlotte out for the last three innings. Southern Miss found themselves in the win column after game one.
Game two
The 49ers found themselves getting down big and had to play catchup. Through six innings, Charlotte was down 7-0. Charlotte's offensive struggles can be credited to Southern Miss's Hunter Riggins as he pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, two runs and seven strikeouts.
Southern Miss scored the first run in the fourth inning from a single homerun from Sargent. They kept their momentum in the fifth inning as they scored three more runs from three RBI doubles. In the sixth inning, Charlotte hoped to stop the Golden Eagles' scoring with pitcher AJ Wilson. However, Southern Miss increased their lead from three runs scored from five walks.
Charlotte scored its two runs in the game in the seventh inning. RBI singles from Kaden Hopson and Drew Tyndall brought the score to 7-2. Austin Knight came to the plate hoping to increase the 49ers' lead, struck out, ending the seventh inning.
In the ninth, Southern Miss scored another run from a Wilks single RBI. The final score in game two was 8-2.
Game three
Charlotte, hoping to win a game in the series, played an exciting game on Sunday. The game went for 13 innings, and the 49ers came up just short, losing 6-5. Southern Miss struck with the first, scoring two runs in the second inning from an RBI single from Blake Johnson that scored both Danny Lynch and Wilks as an error took Johnson to second. Charlotte was quick to answer tough as they tied the game in the third inning. Fisher reached first on a fielder's choice that scored Hopson. Tyndall was also able to score due to an error at third base.
The Golden Eagles took back the lead in the sixth from an RBI double by Will McGillis. Once again, Charlotte was quick to answer back from a Hopson home run that tied the game at four.
Both teams seeking a victory could not win in nine innings, so the game went into extra innings. In the 12th inning, Southern Miss regained the lead from a Sargent single RBI. However, Charlotte would not let it end there as Furman hit an RBI single, tying the game at five. In the 13th inning, McGillis homered, giving Southern Miss the 6-5 advantage. Charlotte could not answer back in the 13th, giving Southern Miss the win.
Coming up
Charlotte will be back in action at Hayes Stadium on Tuesday, April 12, as they seek revenge against Winthrop after dropping a game last week to the Eagles. After seven straight losses, the 49ers will look to get back in the win column.
