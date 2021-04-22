After being nationally ranked at #19 earlier in the week in the D1Baseball poll, the Charlotte 49ers baseball team looks to take on the #20 ranked Old Dominion Monarchs in a back-to-back weekend series' as they fight for first place in the C-USA East standings.
"We're excited for the opportunity to play a great opponent here at our stadium, and we feel like we've worked really hard the last two years to prepare for these types of opportunities," said Head Coach Woodard.
Coming into the series, Charlotte has a record of 26-10 while being 14-2 in Conference USA play, while the Monarchs are 27-7 overall on the year and are 13-3 in conference. The 49ers are first place in the East standings, with ODU right behind in second place.
The 49ers are looking to build off a late comeback win against Appalachian State, where they won 11-8 on Tuesday.
Players to watch
Nick Pantos, Old Dominion: The pitcher leads C-USA in ERA with a 1.94 and coming off of a win where he pitched five innings, only giving up one run on four hits in Old Dominion's win over Rice on Saturday.
Carter Trice, Old Dominion: Trice is in second place in Conference USA for batting average, hitting .383 on the season.
Dominic Pilolli, Charlotte: Pilolli is coming off of a weekend series where he won Conference-USA hitter of the week after hitting three home runs with nine RBIs and batting .600 in the series against UTSA.
Bryce McGowan, Charlotte: McGowan has led the Niners to wins in each of his last four Friday night starts. McGowan is coming off a nine strikeout performance last Friday in the win over UTSA.
Austin Knight, Charlotte: Knight was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List. Knight is also coming off a six RBI night Tuesday in the win against App State. He also leads the nation in doubles with 20.
Keys to a Niners series win
The Niners faced the issue of having runners left on base and not cashing in on opportunities, totaling 35 runners left on base in the series against UTSA.
Charlotte needs to get longer outings from their starters this weekend coming off a weekend where the bullpen accounted for 19.1 innings out of 33 total innings against UTSA.
The first game of the series is Friday at 2 p.m., which will be the first game of a doubleheader. The second game will start at 6 p.m. With no games on Saturday due to a threat of inclement weather threat, the two games will retake the diamond on Sunday for another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
