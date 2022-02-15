The 2021 Charlotte 49ers baseball season was a special time for the program, but the team isn't satisfied with just making a regional.
"This is a club with a bit of a chip on its shoulder. A club that's hungry and feels like we got a lot to prove," said Head Coach Robert Woodard. "Our goals exceed making it to a regional."
With the new season just days away, expectations haven't been higher for the 49ers.
Expectations
Charlotte has high expectations for this upcoming season, looking to make it back to a regional and beyond. There are only 16 returning players this season, with 26 new players joining the roster.
"You can never rely on last year for anything," said Woodard about the new season.
A veteran on the 49ers' roster, David McCabe has high hopes for the team.
"I think we have to be a really good team. Have a lot of new incoming players that could step in and make a big impact and a lot of guys coming back from last year where we had great success," said McCabe. "I think it will be a really fun year, and expectations are very high."
Woodard believes if everyone just plays within themselves, the team can do something special and end the season in a good place.
"If we can look back, whenever our season ends, and say that every coach, staff member, player, family member, fan, supporter, if we can look back at the end of this season and say that was the most unselfish, selfless group I've ever been around, then I think we are going to like where our season ends," said Woodard.
Retooling a strong lineup
Last year, the 49ers had a solid lineup led by Conference-USA player of the year Austin Knight. The team loves to swing for the fences hitting 66 home runs on the year.
In this off-season, the team has focused heavily on increasing plate discipline to improve the team's strikeout-to-walk ratio.
"There are a lot of teams in the country that can hit, but once they go play defense, it's not quite as sound. At times there can be a lot of a drop-off. I'm really proud of the position player group that we've brought back and brought in with how hard they've worked to be good defenders," said Woodard.
Pitching staff finds a new identity
Coach Woodard has had two recruiting classes to build his program with Charlotte. Coming from a pitching background, he focused heavily on vamping up the pitching staff.
"Our first recruiting class, we prioritized stuff. If we could get stuff on the mound, then we were gonna try to develop the pitch ability from there," said Woodard. "We feel we did that to a degree. Certainly not as much as we want. We broke the [Charlotte] all-time strikeout record last season," said Woodard. He added," [This recruiting class we] really prioritized trying to recruit more of a polished pitch ability-type pitcher."
Last season, the team had a strong pitching staff but lost many of its contributors due to graduating, transferring and the MLB draft. As a result, the staff will have a lot of newcomers that will have to put in a lot of innings in the upcoming season. Pitchers Michael Oh, A.J. Wilson, Quinton Martinez and Matt Brooks are just a few names to watch this season.
Big holes to fill
In 2021, starting catcher, Aaron McKeithan played in all 61 games and started in 59. Losing him in the MLB draft last year left a major role to be filled this upcoming season.
McKeithan was a recruited walk-on that blossomed into something special at Charlotte. When he was drafted, Woodard was happy for him because it is always a program booster when a player gets drafted from the program.
"That's awesome, congrats. Then you hear his name called. You're excited, then it's like, gotta go to work," said Woodard. He added, "7-10 days full till. We've got to get a catcher."
The 49ers had a good freshman class of catchers coming in, but without McKeithan, they were down a veteran-catching presence.
Freshman Huck Wathan has had a strong offseason prepping for his freshman year, earning comparisons to Gold-Glove award winner Jacob Stallings but being credited to be a better hitter than Stallings was as a freshman.
Charlotte made a splash in the transfer portal to bring in Kaden Hopson, a transfer from Arizona who has experience playing in the College World Series—bringing in a veteran presence the team would severely need.
Wathan and Hopson are expected to share the workload this season.
Key players
When thinking of Charlotte baseball, the first player to come to mind is Preseason All-American Austin Knight.
He was a golden spikes award semi-finalist last year, C-USA player of the year and newcomer of the year.
"Austin is a program changer," said Woodard. "We don't do anything we did last year without him. His character, his makeup, his leadership is just so fun to be around every day."
David McCabe is another position player looking to shine this upcoming season, missing part of last season due to injury, looks to be back to full strength, providing the prettiest swing on the team.
You can expect the Canada native to hit plenty of long balls.
"I don't know how Austin Knight makes it through a 20-round draft. I don't know how David McCabe makes it through a 20-round draft," said Woodard. He added, "We recruited as if they were gone."
A pitcher to keep an eye on is Colby Bruce, who was on the preseason all-conference team in 2020, being an excellent late-inning bullpen arm before COVID cut the season short and an injury sidelined him in 2021.
He is expected to make a full return this season so expect him to appear in some high leverage situations.
What's next?
The goals will be simply for the 49ers after making it to the NCAA tournament a year ago, going 40-21 overall and nabbing a 24-8 conference record: make it to the big stage.
"The dream this year is to make it to Omaha," said Knight.
On Friday, Feb. 18, the season opens up in Tampa, Fla., as Charlotte takes on Louisville at USF baseball stadium. The 49ers will play at home for the first time when they host West Virginia for a three-game series that starts Feb. 25.
