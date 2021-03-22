Spring is officially here, and there are plenty of Charlotte sports in the midst of their seasons. Women's tennis continues to impress while Charlotte basketball has officially come to an end. Here's a roundup of all the action over the weekend.
Women's tennis
On Saturday, the Niners game against Gardner-Webb was canceled, but they had no issue rolling through Charleston Southern 5-2, continuing their dominant winning streak. The highlight of the match was Racio Safont, with a singles win over CSU's Khyanna Singh, who broke the Charlotte record for singles wins at home in a season. With that win and her doubles win alongside Emma Wilkins, Safont is now just three wins away from cracking Charlotte's all-time top-three record for wins.
After a rough first set, Margaux Maquet had no issue taking down CSU's Luiza Fullana to secure Charlotte's victory to bring their season record 15-4. With this win, the Niners are now 12-0 at home, which ties the program record for single-season record for home victories.
Charlotte hits the road for the first time since early March to play NC State. In their 15 matchups against each other, Charlotte has yet to beat NC State.
Men's Tennis
The men's tennis team had a tough road matchup, facing the 19-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Charlotte ended up falling 1-6 and brought their record to 8-7. The Niners' Henry Lieberman was the only Charlotte player to win against Wake Forest, taking down Taha Baadi, ranked 107th in the ITA singles rankings.
This isn't Lieberman's first time winning against a nationally ranked player this season. Earlier in the season, Lieberman defeated South Carolina's Raphael Lambling, ranked 81st in the ITA rankings.
Charlotte will face Campbell for a home game matchup on March 27.
Track and field
Charlotte came out strong in the 49er Classic to open up their outdoor season. They finished the weekend with 12 first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes and 11 third-place. The team also recorded 37 personal records.
The weekend's highlight was Sarah Brown, who broke the school outdoor record in the pole vault, clearing 4.00m. Brown was one of four women who got first place for Charlotte in individual events.
Maya Singletary came in first for women's 200m with 24.63, while Mateya Haintz came in first for women's hammer with a distance of 60.72m. Kaitlin McGoogan was second in women's hammer with 50.94m but was first in women's discus with 46.05m. The women's relay team took first place and second place in the 4x400m relay due to no other team starting.
The men's side looked great in their outings. Charlotte's runners dominated the men's 200m, with four runners finishing in the top four and another runner who came in sixth. The men's pole vaulters took the top six positions, dominating that event too. The men saw first-place finishes in 100m (Gabriel Nash), 200m (Ty Jaye Robbins), 1500m (Alex Cornwell), 110m hurdles (Anthony Richardson), 400m hurdles (Aveon Reid), pole vault (Keon Howe), discus (Terrell Adams), and hammer (Jurcek Korpic Lesjak).
Like the women's relay team, the men finished in the top two for the 4x400 m relay. Robert Yardley placed third in the decathlon with 6414 points after coming in first in the javelin and pole vault, second in the 110H, and third in both the discus and 1500m on day two of the meet.
The 49ers compete next week in the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State and will be followed up with the Weems Baskin Invitational hosted by South Carolina on March 25-27.
Women's soccer
On Friday, Charlotte took down FIU 3-1. The Niners remain undefeated against FIU in their eight matchups. This win brings Charlotte's record to 3-3 with only three games to go before the Conference USA Championships.
The Niners held FIU to just two shots in the first half, and Charlotte got two goals in their eight shots. In the second half, the Niners only got one goal in their fifteen shots but allowed a goal from FIU in their five shots.
Julia Patrum continued to perform at a high level, getting a goal and two assists.
Charlotte returns to Transamerica Field on Friday, March 26, when they host Florida Atlantic.
Women's Basketball
The Charlotte women's basketball team fell 66-65 in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament to the Florida Gators. In the consolation round of the WNIT, the Niners fell to UMass 81-75, which marked their fifth loss in the last six games and ending their season at 10-12. The Niners .455 win percentage is the lowest they've seen in twenty years.
Baseball
The Charlotte baseball team splits a Saturday doubleheader against Rhode Island in uptown at Truist Field before taking them down in the third game of the series at Hayes Stadium. The Niners move to 10-8 on the year.
They face App State on Tuesday, March 23, at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.
