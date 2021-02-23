It's hard to believe, but there are still some Charlotte sports such as baseball and women's soccer that have just begun their seasons, while women's tennis and men's golf continued to impress during the early parts of their seasons. Track and Field also brought home a conference championship for the second consecutive season.
Below is a recap of all the Charlotte athletics teams from this past week.
Track and Field:
For the second consecutive year, the Charlotte men's track and field team won the Conference USA championship by a large margin. Charlotte earned 177 points, which was 63 more points than second-place North Texas.
Charlotte's women's track and field team narrowly lost the C-USA championship by five points to Southern Miss. There were a total of 16 personal records set at the championship between both men's and women's. Read more here.
Baseball/Softball:
Charlotte baseball swept Morehead State in their season-opening series, with two wins coming by large margins. Charlotte scored 34 runs in the series, while Morehead State only scored nine runs. This was mostly due to the many home runs from the 49er bats and the quality pitching performances. Charlotte had eight home runs in the series, led by Craig Keuchel with three. Starting pitchers Andrew Lindsey, Christian Lothes, and Bryce McGowan combined to allow only six hits, two earned runs and 21 strikeouts.
Charlotte's softball team didn't have as much success in the Bubly Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. Charlotte defeated Georgia Southern 5-4 in extra innings but failed to win the invitational three games. The 49ers dropped both games to the sixth-ranked Florida Gators and lost the rematch with Georgia Southern.
Tennis:
The men's tennis team went up against the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and lost 5-2. Ignasi de Rueda and Henry Lieberman each won their singles matches by the same line 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7). Bam Wayand nearly won his singles match but fell in the tiebreaker, 11-9. Charlotte failed to win a doubles match for the second time this season.
Women's tennis bounced back from their loss to top-ranked North Carolina by defeating the College of Charleston on Saturday, 7-0. Emma Scott (6-1, 6-0) and Kaavya Sawhney (6-0, 6-1) each won their matches convincingly, and after dropping the first set 7-5, Ruxi Schech dominated the rest of her match, dropping only one game and winning the tiebreaker, 10-0.
Golf:
Men's golf came in second place at the Desert Intercollegiate tournament after being near the top the entire way. Charlotte had four players finish in the top 20, with John Gough leading the way with an eighth-place finish.
Carson Ownbey had a four-under final round which consisted of six birdies, five of which were on the back nine. After posting a four-under round one performance, Matt Sharpstene scored a 74 and a 75 in the next two rounds, which was good enough to stay in the top 20. Dongjin Park's best round came in the first round by posting a three-under round of 69.
Volleyball:
Charlotte's volleyball team (5-4, 3-3 C-USA) had a tough weekend against No. 20 Western Kentucky as they swept 49ers 3-0 in both matches. Charlotte nearly won the second set of the first match, but with the score tied at 24, the 49ers failed to score the rest of the set. Charlotte dropped the third set 25-17, losing the match.
Charlotte was competitive in the second match but lost each set, 17-25, 21-25, 20-25. After being down by six points in the third set, the 49ers earned four straight points behind Emani' Foster's three kills to make the score 22-20, but the Hilltoppers won the next three points, securing the victory.
Despite the loss, Foster continued her stellar freshman season, leading the team in kills in both games with nine and 14, respectively.
Charlotte will take on Middle Tennessee on Feb. 28 and March 1 in Halton Arena for their next C-USA series and the matches can be watched on CUSA.TV.
Soccer:
Both the men's and women's soccer teams remain winless through two games each this season. After tying with Duke on Feb. 12, the Charlotte men's soccer team hosted UNCW and lost 3-2. Charlotte trailed 3-0 early in the second half, but Alex Willis and Preston Popp's goals gave Charlotte their first goals of the season and an opportunity to tie the game but could not capitalize.
Women's soccer lost in overtime in their season opener against Western Carolina, 1-0. In their second game of the season, the 49ers lost to UNCW at home by a score of 3-1. Like the men's, the 49ers trailed 3-0 through 46 minutes of play before Michaella Arteta scored Charlotte's lone goal.
Both teams return to action on Feb. 26 when the men's host West Virginia while the women begin conference play against Old Dominion.
Basketball:
Inclement weather in Texas caused both men's and women's basketball to cancel their series against UTSA this past weekend. This was their last scheduled home series of the season for men's while women's basketball will play the rest of their season in Halton Arena. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, men's basketball will travel to UTEP, while women's basketball will host the Miners this upcoming weekend.
