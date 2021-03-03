Another full week of sports for the 49ers as several teams competed throughout the course of the week. Here is the weekly roundup.
Women's Basketball: It was an emotional week for the women's team as it was senior week. Seniors Octavia Jett-Wilson, Mariah Linney and Dara Pearson were honored in the second game against UTEP. The 49ers came out shooting well on Friday en route to a victory. UTEP made the proper adjustments and won on Saturday in a close one. See the full recap here.
Men's Basketball: In what was another disappointing week for the men's team, the 49ers dropped both games against UTEP. It was not the performance that coach Sanchez or anyone wanted, but they will look to get back on track this week. See the full recap here.
Softball: The softball team got the action going for the 49ers early in the week with a 5-4 win over East Carolina. The team continued their success on the weekend as they racked up three wins against Western Carolina and a win against Longwood. Read the full recap here.
Baseball: It was a successful week for the baseball team as well as they picked up three wins against William and Mary. Link to the recap is here. The 49ers would get their first loss of the season to UNCG by a score of 9-7. In what was a valiant comeback effort, the 49ers couldn't get it done late.
Volleyball: The 49er volleyball team got in on the action later in the week with a 3-1 victory over Middle Tennessee after the 49ers lost the first set. They won three straight to cap off the great comeback win. The 49ers racked up more digs and more blocks throughout the game en route to a victory.
Women's Tennis: The women's tennis team got off to a good start for the week with 4-1 win over ETSU at home. The 49ers won three of their singles matches in straight sets and won 5-6 of the singles matches. The doubles teams picked up two wins for the 49ers and won 2-3 doubles matches played.
Men's Tennis: The men's tennis team traveled up to Greensboro to face UNCG. Their efforts were largely successful as they came away with a 6-1 victory over the Spartans. It was a sweep in the three doubles matches, and UNCG could only win one of the singles matches. The most impressive win came from Henry Lieberman with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over his opponent.
Women's Soccer: The 49ers got a 3-1 victory over C-USA opponent Old Dominion. Julia Patrum scored two goals for the 49ers, along with Haley Shand's goal, which proved too much to come back from for the Monarchs. Julia Patrum was named C-USA player of the week after her performances.
Men's Soccer: The men's team could not get anything going as they lost to West Virginia 0-3. The team had chances in the attacking third but could not get the ball in the goal. See the full recap here.
In what was a widely successful week for the 49ers athletic teams, they will look to continue their performances this upcoming week.
