On Tuesday, March 15, the Charlotte 49ers hosted and defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose in a 4-1 contest.
"Our offense deservingly gets its fair share of attention, but we still have a mentality of pitching and defense, and I thought that was on full display tonight," said Head Coach Robert Woodard.
The staff pitched impressively, only giving up one run through nine innings. That's the lowest amount of runs given up by Charlotte in a full nine-inning game this season.
What happened?
Charlotte's Michael Oh got the start and pitched an impressive 3.1 innings, only giving up one hit while walking three with two strikeouts.
The game's first hit came from Presbyterian's Dalton Reeves, whose swinging bunt rolled slowly to the third-base side of the field where the shift had nobody giving him a single.
The Blue Hose's starting pitcher Colbey Klepper had a season-best performance throwing 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits, two walks while striking out six.
In the fifth inning, the 49ers finally cracked onto the scoreboard when Nate Furman hit an RBI single to knock in Blake Jackson. That single from Furman not only knocked in what would be the winning run of the game but also extended his hitting streak to all 16 games played this season.
Charlotte followed up the fifth inning with a two-run sixth inning to give them a 3-0 lead over the Blue Hose. The two runs were scored on an RBI single for Jackson knocking in Cam Fisher and Josh Madole.
The 49ers added their final insurance run in the seventh inning with an RBI single from Madole that knocked in Furman, giving Charlotte a 4-0 lead over Presbyterian.
In the eighth inning, the Blue Hose got their first run on the board with an RBI single from Eric Toth that knocked in Jack Gorman, who had pinch-run that inning.
After the run, Charlotte brought in redshirt-senior Colby Bruce to close the door against Presbyterian.
Bruce pitched 1.1 innings allowing no baserunners and striking out three batters.
"When Colby has that fire about him, he gets to a different level. Seeing that fire from him tonight, heading into conference play, is the look we want to see, so I'm proud of him for slamming the door on the back-end," said Woodard.
Key players
49ers pitching staff as a whole helped carry the team to victory. Charlotte's pitchers collectively got the job done with Oh, AJ Wilson, Tony Rossi, Collin Kramer and Bruce combining to pitch nine innings, only allowing nine baserunners while striking out 13 batters.
"For our pitching staff to come out on Tuesday after a weekend where we played 30 innings was big. Michael Oh gave us a great start before passing the ball off to AJ Wilson, who came in and got a big out on a left-handed hitter and stayed in for one and two-thirds," said Woodard.
The overall team effort helped the 49ers keep things spaced throughout the game.
"Tony Rossi was sensational tonight and was as good as I've seen him pitch-to-pitch. Collin Kramer came out of the game on Sunday with a tweaked foot, but our athletic trainer, Donna Nimmo, took care of him the last two days and got him back in the mix to get us two outs before he passed it off to Colby Bruce," said Woodard.
Furman shined, getting the big hit that put the first run on the board; he hit 2-4 with one RBI and scored one run.
Jackson also had a big game hitting 2-3 with two RBIs, a walk and he scored the first run of the game to put the 49ers ahead in the fifth inning.
What's next?
Charlotte's next matchup is their conference opener with Western Kentucky on Friday, March 18. This game will be played in Uptown Charlotte at the minor league ballpark, Truist Field, at 6:05 p.m.
