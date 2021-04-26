Now ranked No. 15, the Charlotte 49er baseball team won their fifth straight conference weekend series.
"Great job of attacking the game, going after it, trying to make things happen versus waiting on things to happen," said Head Coach Woodard after Sunday's games.
Charlotte took on fellow nationally ranked Old Dominion this past weekend, beating them three of the four games. Charlotte won the first game 5-4, then lost game two 9-5, but bounced back Sunday, winning both games 8-3 and 7-1.
Charlotte now holds a three-game lead over the Monarchs in the conference standings. The Niners' record on the year moves to 29-11 and 17-3 in the conference. ODU's record moves to 28-10 and 14-6 in the conference.
Following the series, Charlotte moved up in the national ratings from #19 to #15, while Old Dominion moved back from #20 to #25.
Here are the takeaways from the series.
Pitching staff was lights out
Charlotte's pitchers held ODU's red hot lineup in line for most of the series besides game two Friday night.
"Build confidence for the guys that competed this weekend on the mound and for the guys who didn't get in there it's a great look at how it's done. That confidence will hopefully spread throughout the entire pitching staff and take us into week 11 with a lot of confidence on the mound," said Woodard.
The Niners pitching staff was able to hold ODU to 17 runs for the entire series. Coming into the weekend, ODU was averaging 7.05 runs per game in conference play.
Friday night's game one was one of the most stress-filled games of the season for the Niners. The pitching staff held ODU to five runs in that game while pitching in some tough bases-loaded situations.
Game two was the only game that the pitching staff didn't excel. In that game the starter gave up seven runs while the bullpen gave up two in the 9-5 loss.
In Sunday's doubleheader, the starters were excellent, recording all but one out of both games. In the first game, Sunday starter Andrew Lindsey pitched 6.2 innings giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts. In the second game, Matt Brooks pitched a seven-inning complete game two-hitter giving up one run while striking out 6.
The Niners did a great job keeping the Monarchs from scoring all series long, giving the Niners' offense the opportunity to soar.
Both teams need to limit free bases given up
In the series, both teams allowed a lot of free bases, combining for ten errors, seven batters hit by pitch, and 28 walks.
Free bases were a killer for the Niners in game two Friday night. In that game, Charlotte hit three batters with a pitch and had two errors to go with walking four Monarchs. Those free bases proved vital in the Monarchs' victory over the Niners, winning 9-5.
In the final game of the series on Sunday, free bases due to errors helped the Niners take the series victory.
In the first inning, the pitcher made a throwing error trying to pick off Dominic Pilolli at 1st base, but the error allowed him to get to 3rd base, where he ultimately scored the only run that inning.
The other error in that game for the Monarchs came from the second baseman dropping a fly ball that would have ended the inning resulting in three more runs scored in the second inning, giving the Niners a 7-0 lead.
Free bases proved costly to both teams, which the teams need to work on before they rematch next weekend.
Niners offense came from entire lineup, not just star players
After coming off a series where he batted .600, everyone expected Dominic Pilolli to lead the Niners' offense as they took on the Monarchs, but he didn't get his first hit until Sunday's doubleheader. Despite the slow start to the weekend for the Niners star, the rest of the offense showed their depth, picking up the slack scoring ten runs on Friday.
"I thought it was just a fantastic job of keeping the line moving, especially right there our top 5 hitters almost all of them had multi-hit games," said Woodard.
The offense on the weekend was strong through the entire order, with everyone who started getting on base throughout the series. The ODU pitchers had to battle tough for every out of this series. Not only were the Niners a tough out at the plate they also stole six bases on Sunday.
Austin Knight reminded everyone why he is on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List, winning C-USA hitter of the week for his efforts. He batted .429 with two home runs and 10 RBIs for the weekend series.
Next week for the Niners, they make a pit stop in Chapel Hill Tuesday to take on the Tar Heels before going to Old Dominion for a weekend series rematch.
