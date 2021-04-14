Charlotte athletics had a successful weekend, headlined by the baseball and women's tennis teams. Here's a roundup on all the action this weekend.
Women's Tennis
The women's tennis team had a big weekend, securing two wins to extend their season record to 19-6. On Friday, Charlotte earned a home victory against Appalachian State, further extending their home wins record. The team won three singles matches and two doubles matches, which was enough to secure the win.
On Sunday, they traveled to Conway, S.C. to face Coastal Carolina, who was 19-5 heading into the matchup. The Niners didn't let the record scare them as they went on to win 4-1.
The 19 wins for Charlotte ties for the third-most in a season, but there is still one more game to be played. They host VCU on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. for their final game of the regular season.
Men's Tennis
The men's tennis squad came into the weekend off a dominant three-game win streak, but this weekend didn't go so well for them. On Friday, they faced Radford, and despite the close battle, the Niners lost 4-3 on the road.
On Sunday, they faced off against No. 43 Liberty. The Flames won 5-2, with Leo Menezes and Stefanos Savva's coming out victorious in singles play for Charlotte. With these two road losses, Charlotte moves to 11-9 and falls to 4-6 on the road.
The 49ers face Conference USA rival Old Dominion at home on Thursday, April 15 at 1 p.m. This will be Charlotte's only conference game of the season.
Men's Soccer
The men's soccer team continues their dominant play, extending their win streak to five. They will play FIU on Wednesday, April 3, for the Niners' final home game of the year.
Baseball
Men's baseball swept FIU over the weekend and improved to 21-9 on the season. The team is currently riding an eight-game winning streak and made the D1Baseball Rankings, coming in at No. 21. They host UTSA for a four-game series starting on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m.
Softball
The softball team had a big week, earning three wins in a series victory against FAU. Bailey Vannoy leads the conference in home runs and doubles with nine and 15, respectively. The Niners are now 21-9 on the year and lead C-USA in total wins and conference game win percentage.
Track and Field
On Saturday, the 49ers Track and Field team participated in the Gamecock Invitational, consisting of two school records. One record came from Keon Howe, who broke the school and facility record pole vault of 5.51m (18'-1") to win the event and currently ranks eighth in the nation.
Aveon Reid broke the other record of the day with a preliminary time of 13.93 in 110H, currently tied for 28th in the country. Mateya Haintz won the hammer event to get her second event win of the season. The team went on to get 17 personal records, two first-place finishes, a second-place outing, and nine third-place finishes on the day.
The 49ers travel back to Columbia on Saturday, April 17, to compete in the USC Open.
