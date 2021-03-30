This past weekend was another busy one for Charlotte 49er athletics. Here is a recap on all the action with a weekend roundup.
Volleyball
Charlotte's volleyball team finished the 2021 regular season with a 3-1 win against UNCW and extended their win streak to seven. The Niners fought to keep up win UNC Wilmington in the first set but took a loss in set one 25-19. UNC Wilmington started the second set hot, taking an early 10-6 lead, but Charlotte's five-point run brought them on top 11-10. The Niners went on to take set two 25-20.
Charlotte and UNC Wilmington exchanged multiple runs in the third set, but the Niners came out on top 25-19. UNC Wilmington started 5-0 in the fourth set, but Charlotte dominated the rest of the set to close out the game with a victory. Emani Foster led the team in kills and digs to record a 20/20 game. Her 26 digs were the first time Foster recorded over 17 in her career. Both Foster and Sydney Rowan recorded over 20 kills, tying both of their season highs.
Charlotte takes on UAB in their first game of the Conference USA Championship on Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.
Men's Tennis
The men's tennis team faced North Carolina A&T and Campbell this weekend and won both matches. Charlotte bounced back from their loss to Wake Forest last week with an effortless win over A&T on Friday. Charlotte's Henry Lieberman closed out the Niner victory with a team-leading 12th win of the season. This 7-0 victory was the first Charlotte has seen since mid-February.
They followed it up with another 7-0 victory against Campbell for their second straight sweep. The Niners haven't had back-to-back sweeps in five years. These back-to-back wins brought Charlotte to 10-7 on the season. Charlotte stays at home for their next matchup, where the Niners face Elon on April 2.
Women's Tennis
The women's tennis team recorded their 13th home victory this season with a 6-1 victory over Middle Tennessee. This beats their previous record of 12 home wins set back in 1985-86. With a singles win against Middle Tennessee's Lee Barnard, Ruxi Schech gave Charlotte and herself their first nationally-ranked singles individual win ever. Charlotte is currently ranked nationally at 43 and is sitting at 16-5. The Niners play next week on April 2 against 8-2 James Madison.
Women's Soccer
The women's soccer team took a 0-1 loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday. This loss brings the team's record to 3-4. Charlotte's defense put up a fight against Florida Atlantic, allowing one score on Florida's eight shots. Full the recap, click here.
Baseball
Charlotte baseball had a huge weekend, taking down WKU in three of four seasons for the first Conference games of the season.
Golf
The 35th-ranked Charlotte men's golf had a rough weekend, tying for 12th to finish the John Hayt Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. The Niners struggled to start out but improved for the final round and shot five-under in the last ten holes to finish in slightly better positioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.