It was another busy weekend for Charlotte athletics. Spring sports are in full gear. Here's a roundup of the action.
Men's Golf:
The Charlotte men's golf team won its first tournament of the year at the Linger Longer Invitational hosted by Kennesaw State. After placing sixth and second in their first outings in 2021, the 49ers won in conceiving fashion by 11 strokes.
The team was led by John Gough, who went 13-under through three rounds and won the individual title. His birdie on the 18th broke a tie with Middle Tennessee's Connor McKay to give him the title.
"What a great win for these guys and this team," said 49er head coach Ryan Cabbage. They were so solid all three rounds."
Matt Sharpstene (tie for fifth) and Ben Woodruff (eight-place) also placed in the top five for Charlotte.
Baseball:
After grabbing a win against ranked Tennessee, the 49ers visited another nationally ranked team in East Carolina. Charlotte dropped all three games, losing 4-7, 1-3 and 1-3. The 49ers dropped to 8-6 on the season.
Charlotte kept things close early on, tying the game at two in the top of the fourth as David McCabe hit a home run and put two on the board. Charlotte only had hits on the night in the 4-7 loss.
In game two, it was a pitcher's duel. Bryce McGowan struck out eight batters and only gave up five hits. The ECU pitching staff kept the 49ers on lock, as the only run for Charlotte came in the ninth inning from Aaron McKeithan. ECU won 3-1.
In the final game, Charlotte scored the first run for an early 1-0 lead. Craig Keuchel came into home after McKeithan grounded a hit to second base. That would be the end of the 49ers' scoring run, and ECU shut them out for the next eight innings.
Soccer
Both the men's and women's soccer teams earned conference wins. On Friday, the women's team (2-3, 2-0) beat Middle Tennessee 1-0 in a defensively heavy game.
Freshman Piper Biziorek scored the game's lone goal in the 88th minute after finding a loose ball and then knocking it in the goal to save the day for Charlotte. Middle Tennessee's Piper DePriest was the nation's leading scorer going into the game, but the 49er defense kept her quiet all afternoon.
The men's team earned another conference win on Saturday afternoon, beating UAB 3-0. For the full story, click here.
Tennis
The men's tennis team went 1-1 over the weekend, starting on Friday, beating UNC Asheville 4-3 with four singles wins. The singles victories proved to be the deciding factor after the 49ers lost the doubles points.
Charlotte dropped their next match on Sunday, losing to East Tennessee State 2-5. Stefanos Savva and Ben Wayand won singles matches. Henry Liberman and Leo Menezes won their doubles match.
The women's team continued their impressive season with three wins since Thursday. The 49ers beat Kennesaw State (5-2), North Carolina A&T (7-0) and Marshall (6-1). Emma Wilkins, Kaavya Sawhney, Margaux Maquet, Ruxi Schech and Rocio Safont picked up singles wins.
In the victory against Marshall, the 49ers won five straight singles matches to beat the Thundering Herd. They move to 13-4 on the season and are 1-0 in C-USA.
Softball:
Charlotte's softball team went 3-2 over the weekend. For the recap, click here.
More News:
Charlotte's men's cross country team will make it history on Monday, March 15, as they compete in the NCAA championships for the first time in school history. Charlotte was one of the 31 teams to be selected in the country. They are coming off a C-USA championship in the fall.
