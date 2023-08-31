Charlotte redshirt junior defensive lineman Mike Kelly was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Aug. 4, 2023. The trophy is College Football's Premier Award for Community Service.
Kelly said giving back is an integral part of his life.
"Life is not just about what we receive, but also about what we give back," said Kelly. "Embracing the importance of giving back creates a ripple effect of positive change."
Head Coach Biff Poggi said that Kelly is a standup individual.
"I love Mike Kelly as a human being," said Poggi. "For those with daughters, one of the scariest things is who they will bring home once they begin dating. If your daughter brought Mike Kelly home as a dad, you hit the lottery."
Kelly is entering his fifth year with the program and has recorded 42 tackles in 23 games. As the 49ers enter a new era and conference under Poggi, Kelly said he is poised to give it his all in his final year.
"Going into my fifth year and a new era is super exciting," said Kelly. "We want to come together as a team and reach our full potential. We need to take small steps and continue to build."
Early life
Kelly hails from Graham, N.C., where he grew up surrounded by his mother, Angela Lawson, grandmother, Ruthie Bynum and his two brothers. Kelly said he knew from a young age that giving back to others was important.
"My mother and grandmother always gave back even when they didn't have much," said Kelly. "It taught me early that you always need to be willing to give more than you have, as it will come back in the end."
Kelly's love for sports was evident early on as he was active in multiple, but football was not his first choice.
"I originally wanted to play basketball and baseball," said Kelly. "Football didn't click for me until my 10th-grade year. I broke my leg in my freshman year of high school and gained about 30 pounds. I built off that and started to gain some buzz."
Kelly played at Graham High School, and as his love for football grew, he was named a two-star recruit and a Top 100 prospect in the state. After his time at Graham, Kelly committed to Charlotte, the only school to offer him.
Community service endeavors
At Charlotte, Kelly is leaving an impact off the field as the Charlotte 49ers SAAC Director of Engagement.
He is involved in Community Service projects such as Feeding Charlotte, the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina. Kelly is also helping children faced with serious illness and disability with Team Impact and Friends of Jaclyn.
"When I get up in the morning, I always think about how blessed I am and try to take advantage of it," said Kelly. "It is a fantastic time to see a smile on someone's face who may not have the same ability as me, and with it, I want those who have different abilities to be welcomed in the same places that I am and be loved."
Kelly said that he has gained a new perspective through his work.
"You never know who you may have impacted and how," said Kelly. "Working with these organizations adds to my life and brings a smile to my face. Not just me but the whole team is focused on giving back to the community, and it is so much bigger than football."
Final season
On the field, redshirt junior linebacker Prince Bemah said Kelly is a veteran presence.
"Mike gives me good knowledge and has an old-head mindset," said Bemah. "It is cool to have him around, and he comes in working hard daily. You like to be around people who give their all for the team and others."
Going into his final season as a 49er, Kelly has many goals for himself as a player and person.
"For the season, it is putting my all into it every day and not having any regrets once I put the helmet down for good," said Kelly. "I want to increase my engagement with events and the campus. I am graduating with another degree, so I also want to finish that strong."
Looking ahead
After football, Kelly said he is still deciding where he wants to fall in but is excited for the next chapter.
"The biggest thing right now is to leave football healthy and in one piece," said Kelly.
"I am still figuring out where I want to fall into. I enjoy the corporate world and working there as I interned with Lowes' corporate. I would love to help guys transition out of football, but I want to live a peaceful life and be happy with myself."
After five years with the program, Kelly said that being a 49er has meant the world to him.
"The definition of being a 49er is leaving things better than when you found it," said Kelly. "I would not take a thing back, and in 20 years, I can say I had a footprint in being a small part of it. Being a 49er has been a cool experience and something I will never forget."
Kelly and the 49ers open up the season with a clash against South Carolina State University Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. inside Jerry Richardson Stadium, and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.