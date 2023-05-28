On Saturday, May 27, the Charlotte 49ers completed a two-game sweep over the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders holding off elimination with a 12-9 win in game one and clinching a spot in the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship with a 9-8 win in game two.
Game one: 12-9
Miles Langhorne glided through the first inning on the mound for Charlotte, not allowing MTSU to get a baserunner. In the bottom half, Blake Jackson started the game battling his way to a nine-pitch walk, followed by a two-run homer from Jack Dragum to put the 49ers ahead 2-0 early. A Brandon Stahlman double brought in a third run in the opening inning.
In the second inning, the Blue Raiders responded with a two-out solo home run and a two-out RBI triple to cut the lead to 3-2 early on.
Will Butcher added another run to the Charlotte total with an RBI groundout in the third frame, which MTSU duplicated in the top half of the fifth inning to make it 4-3.
Charlotte busted the game open in the bottom half of the fifth with a two-run homer from Cam Fisher, and another two came home on a pinch-hit homer for Eli Weisner to put the 49ers ahead 8-3 through five innings.
The Blue Raiders sent a shot over the wall in the sixth to cut the lead down to 8-4. This sparked another four-run Charlotte response led by a Dragum solo homer, another RBI double from Stahlman that scored two, and an RBI single from Kaden Hopson to go ahead 12-4 at the end of the sixth inning.
MTSU hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to make it 12-5, and they inched closer to tying in the ninth inning with two-outs hitting a grand slam, but after cutting it down to 12-9, Charlotte’s bullpen closed the door on the comeback hopes to force a game two.
Game two: 9-8
The 49ers came out on fire with a first-inning two-run home run from Dragum to go up early 2-0. In the second inning, Dragum brought home another run after grounding into a double play. On the next pitch, Fisher hit his 30th home run of the season bringing home two runs to put Charlotte ahead 5-0.
In the third inning, an RBI single followed by an RBI double put the Blue Raiders on the board, scoring two to cut into the lead. Aggressive base running by the 49ers brought home another run on a delayed double steal, with Stahlman making it safely to score to maintain a 6-2 lead.
Charlotte brought home two runs on a sacrifice bunt from Spencer Nolan that brought home Weisner, while a throwing error on the play allowed Dante DeFranco to come home to score.
MTSU hit a homer, an RBI single and an RBI groundout to explode five runs in the sixth inning to cut it down to 8-7 late in the game. They tied it up in the top of the eighth with a home run to left field.
Jackson found himself on base after a walk and was brought home on an RBI double from Fisher to put Charlotte ahead 9-8. The bullpen came through, closing the door and advancing the team to the Championship game.
Stars of the semifinal
Much like he had done all tournament, Fisher plastered his name all over the scorecard having another sensational performance to elevate the 49ers past the Blue Raiders and into the C-USA Championship. In the semifinals, he went 5-5 with five runs scored, five RBI, two home runs, two doubles and five walks, coming through in the big moments when the team needed a spark.
Dragum came to play in the Semifinals doubleheader, with MTSU hitting three home runs on the day to help lead the 49ers to the Championship game. Dragum ended the day going 4-10 with three homers, five RBI and four runs scored.
Donye Evans pitched in both games, closing out the games being a vital high-leverage arm out of the bullpen in their tournament run. In game one, Evans came in after the MTSU battled to make it 12-9, and he came in getting the final out with a strikeout to slam the door on their hopes. Later that evening, he came in after Charlotte had reclaimed a one-run lead, and he slammed the door in the ninth inning of game two striking out two of the final three batters to clinch the spot in the C-USA Championship.
Takeaways
Fisher cements himself in history, hitting his 29th and 30th home run of the season. This set a C-USA Tournament record for home runs with six so far in the week. Fisher also tied the single-season record for home runs in C-USA with 30, set in 1990. Fisher also tied James Matan for most career home runs in Charlotte 49er history with 48.
The 49ers will have to be a full hands-on-deck pitching staff in the Championship game, having played five games in four days, putting a full workload and tax on their bullpen. They will have to put all their cards on the table and use any weapon they have left to defeat the Dallas Baptist University (DBU) Patriots for the C-USA Championship.
What’s next
Charlotte advances to take on the No. 16 Dallas Baptist University Patriots on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. eastern in Houston at Reckling Park. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.