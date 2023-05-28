With back-to-back wins against Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Charlotte baseball tees up to fight the Dallas Baptist University (DBU) Patriots on May 28 at 1 p.m. in Houston for the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament title.
Of all the teams Charlotte has faced in the tournament, DBU looks to be their most formidable challenge yet.
Scouting the Patriots
DBU provides an all-around effort with few weak spots, topping the standings in the regular season. DBU has gone undefeated in the tournament leading up to the final game.
As a team, the Patriots have the second-best batting average in the league at .297, the best pitching with a 4.34 ERA and the third-best fielding percentage. They put the team to good use against the 49ers early in the season, taking two of three matches played.
Grant Jay, Ethan Mann and Nathan Humphreys deliver a potent offense for the Patriots. They sit third, fourth and sixth in OPS. The lineup has no shortage of power hitters, with Jay and Mann at second and third in home runs in the conference.
In control of the ball, DBU has a stronger pitching staff than fielders. Zach Heaton sits second in C-USA for ERA, with Ryan Johnson at eighth; both are ahead of any Charlotte competitor. Tom Poole has the highest fielding percentage for the Patriots at eighth in the conference.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers will play after a close victory against MTSU, winning 9-8 in the ninth. Charlotte earned third in the conference for victories in the season.
Charlotte counters mixed offense with a robust defensive component of the team. They sit seventh in C-USA for batting at a .266 average, but their pitching staff takes third with a 5.02 ERA. Out on the field, Charlotte tops the conference for fielding percentage.
Although the overall offense is down, the 49ers mitigate it with a strong power hitter. Sophomore Cam Fisher has found a .351 batting average. He made second in the conference for OPS, first in runs scored, and the only player in C-USA to reach 30 or more home runs this season.
On its day, the 49er pitching staff makes for an effective defense. Sophomore Cameron Hansen leads the conference with the lowest opposing batting average. Additionally, junior Wyatt Hudepohl has struck out more batters than any other pitcher, while junior Paxton Thompson is first in C-USA for wins.
The Green and White combine it with a solid fielding force. For individuals, junior Kaden Hopson is first in putouts and fifth in overall fielding percentage.
Road to victory
With no noticeable deficiencies in the DBU team, Charlotte will need high-level performance on both offense and defense to make a breakthrough.
Fisher’s hot bat may allow the 49ers to get on base and score, even if the team has limited success. At the same time, the capable pitching lineup of the 49ers could help to stifle the potent DBU offense.
Even still, the Patriots have a good shot to use that power-hitting to their advantage. Charlotte’s defense is its most vital component, and success there is crucial to mitigate damage from a DBU lineup that often finds a way on base.
Previous results show that the Patriots had the better of the 49ers. Victory for Charlotte is in the cards, but any mistakes could prove fatal to the Green and White’s shot at the title.
Gameday
Charlotte is set to take on the DBU Patriots on May 28 at 1 p.m. in Houston for the C-USA title. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and CUSA.tv.