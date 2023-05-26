Charlotte baseball defeated the Louisiana Tech (LA Tech) Bulldogs 4-1 to advance to the Conference USA (C-USA) semifinals, eliminating the Bulldogs at Reckling Park in Houston.
With the win, Charlotte survives to take on the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders in the C-USA semifinals.
How it happened
LA Tech was knocking at the door early, getting two baserunners on the corners, but Collin Kramer worked out of it to keep them off the scoreboard in the opening frame.
In the bottom of the first inning, with two outs, Cam Fisher drilled a home run over the right field wall to go up 1-0.
Fisher walked to open up the fourth inning and, four pitches later, came around to score as Jake Cunningham hit a homer to grow the 49er lead to 3-0.
In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases and looked primed to get on the scoreboard, but Clark Dearman came into pitch for Charlotte and shut down the opportunity keeping them scoreless.
A double by Blake Jackson, followed by an RBI single from Jack Dragum, manufactured a run for Charlotte in the seventh to go up 4-0.
A leadoff double and a sacrifice fly brought home LA Tech's first run of the game to cut the 49er lead down to 4-1 in the eighth inning.
Charlotte held on to the 4-1 lead to secure the victory advancing to the C-USA semifinals.
Stars of the game
Kramer came through with a big pitching performance for Charlotte, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings cooling off a potent offense and not allowing them to capitalize on opportunities while keeping hopes alive for the Niner faithful. Kramer ended his outing taking home the win with five hits given up, five walks and six strikeouts.
Cunningham came through big, growing the lead for Charlotte with a two-run homer. Cunningham started to catch fire, getting hits in seven of his last eight games while also getting on base in every game he played going back to April 4.
Dearman, out of the pen, stabilized the game for Charlotte, coming in and getting the 49ers out of a bases-loaded jam. He ended his night throwing 3.2 innings, giving up three hits and one run while walking zero and striking out four.
Takeaways
Fisher secured his spot in the record books, hitting his 28th home run of the season, setting a program record for single-season homers while also inching closer to the all-time career record for home runs of 48, where he currently sits at 46.
The pitching staff responded. After allowing 13 runs to LA Tech two days prior, the 49ers' arms shut down the offense capabilities of the Bulldogs, holding them to just one run over the nine innings played. Charlotte will need to carry that pitching intensity into Saturday's play, hoping to shut down an offense that has scored 12 runs in their two playoff games.
Up next
Charlotte faces off against MTSU at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at Reckling Park in Houston. If Charlotte wins, they will face off against MTSU again at 5 p.m. in an elimination game. If the 49ers fall in their 10 a.m. clash, they are eliminated from the C-USA tournament.
Charlotte will have a difficult challenge; having swept the Blue Raiders over the past weekend, they will have to beat MTSU five straight times total to punch their ticket to the C-USA Championship game.