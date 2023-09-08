After a 7-10 season, the Carolina Panthers have revamped nearly half their team and are entering a new era under new quarterback Bryce Young and Head Coach Frank Reich.
Last season, the Panthers started three different quarterbacks: PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, each of whom started five or more games during the course of the season. With their quarterback situation, the Panthers needed to secure a consistent successor.
Initially slated to draft the No. 9 overall pick, the Panthers executed a blockbuster trade to secure the No. 1 spot. In the process, they sent their first-round pick, multiple second-round picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. The Panthers drafted former Alabama University quarterback and 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy winner Young.
Who is Bryce Young?
At Alabama, Young was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history. Young currently stands second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns after two seasons at Alabama. In his standout season in 2021, Young was the recipient of the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and Manning Award and was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.
Young is projected to be the shortest and lightest starting quarterback in the NFL, standing at 5'10" and weighing around 205 pounds. While others have had success in the past like Russell Wilson (5'11") winning a Super Bowl in 2014 and Kyler Murray (5' 10") winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Young will face an uphill battle in his rookie season.
Offense
The Panthers made a flurry of moves early in the off-season, signing receivers Hayden Hurst, D.J. Chark Jr., and Adam Thielen. Although they are not well-known prospects, they will help aid Young's development and prop up the Panthers' offense.
Looking at the past, Coach Reich has only guided tall pocket passing quarterbacks in his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
The Panthers' offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, served as the assistant Head Coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Brown could bring in his experience with a physical slot receiver, potentially being the reason behind the signing of wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to play that significant role in their offense.
The offensive life for the 2023 season will be critical in ensuring a smooth development for Young. Ranked No. 16 heading into the season by Pro Football Focus, the offensive line projects to be in the middle of the pack. The group struggled in the preseason, allowing Young to get sacked multiple times in his limited snaps.
Defense
Unlike the offense, the Panthers' defense experienced little turnover in the offseason. The highlight of this defense lies in the pass rush duo of Brian Burns and free agent acquisition Justin Houston. If the Panthers are able to extend Burns and Houston does not regress, the two look to be a terror for opposing offenses.
Young players in the secondary, Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn, worked great when on the field but struggled to do so in 2022. Both players landed on the injured reserve list at some point in the season. If the two can stay healthy, the Panthers' secondary can be formidable alongside veterans Donte Jackson, Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.
Competition
Similar to the Panthers, the rest of the National Football Conference (NFC) South is unknown after turnover in their own respective organizations. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons both look to clash against the Panthers after making significant upgrades to their offense.
In their conference, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may struggle after losing quarterback Tom Brady and key defensive players. If the Panthers can perform above expectations, they could split their record within the division.
Opening the season
With Young at the helm, the Panthers are poised for a transformative season in 2023, both on offense and defense. The Panthers will clash against the Atlanta Falcons for their first match-up on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., with the game available to watch on FOX.