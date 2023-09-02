The beginning of the 2023 season marks the 10th anniversary of Charlotte 49ers football. Through those years, the team has produced lots of talent and has had plenty of highs and lows. The new season marks the beginning of a new era with a new coach, a new conference and an opportunity to celebrate the young history and build for the future.
2013-14: FCS years
Charlotte began their journey in collegiate football as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent for their first two seasons, going 10-12 in the two years to start the program.
In 2013, the 49ers hosted the Gardner-Webb University Bulldogs, ranked No. 23 at the FCS level. Charlotte defeated their first nationally ranked opponent at Jerry Richardson Stadium 53-51 after a 29-point fourth quarter leading the comeback.
2015: First FBS year
The 49ers, like most first-year Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs, took their hits on the season as they went 2-10, with both of their wins being in the first two games of the season. Their first FBS win came against Georgia State, where Charlotte secured a 23-20 victory on national TV in their FBS debut.
2016: First Conference-USA (C-USA) win
In 2016, the 49ers bounced back from the 2-10 FBS debut and improved to 4-8 and gained their first win in C-USA competition, taking a 28-23 win over Florida Atlantic University (FAU) after a game-winning Hail Mary was overturned upon replay review.
2018: Last year of coach Lambert
After going 1-11 in 2017, where the team's lone win came in overtime, Charlotte turned it around in 2018. The 49ers went 5-7 while competing well in C-USA, going 4-4.
Despite the significant turnaround from 2017, the 49ers' first head coach, Brad Lambert, was not retained at the end of the season, and new athletic director Mike Hill brought in Will Healy to lead the program the rest of the way.
2019: Bowling in the Bahamas
Healy struck gold with his squad in his first year, going 7-5 in the regular season and reaching a bowl game for the first time in program history. The 49ers were led by walk-on quarterback Chris Reynolds, who started under center for all 13 games after showing promise in the 2018 season.
In the team's last home game of the season, Reynolds and crew battled through a rainy evening to beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 24-13 to become bowl-eligible, showing the promise of what the program could be moving forward.
Charlotte was invited to the Bahamas Bowl, where they took on the University at Buffalo in Nassau, Bahamas, and lost their first-ever bowl game 31-9.
2020: Covid season
Like all programs trying to navigate the problematic coronavirus conditions in 2020, the team got limited to just six games, where they went 2-4 after all the postponements and cancellations, not allowing the team to build off the momentum of the bowl season.
2021: The season of two halves
The 2021 season saw what felt like two entirely different teams play the first six games compared to the final six games, where the team finished the season 5-7.
Opening week, the 49ers got their first-ever Power Five win as they hosted and defeated Duke 31-28 after Reynolds found Shadrick Byrd for an 11-yard touchdown with only 33 seconds left on the clock, getting the team the victory. The team built on that to open the year 4-2, only needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility for a second time.
After a 38-9 loss to FAU that left Charlotte riddled with injuries, it sent the team on a downward spiral, going 1-5 to end the season, only beating Rice in overtime on Homecoming weekend.
2022: Swansong for Reynolds and farewell to Healy
The 49ers began with a rough stretch in 2022, going 1-4 to open up the season before ending the year 3-9. After falling 34-15 to Florida International University on Homecoming weekend, the plug was pulled on Coach Healy, bringing in interim head coach Peter Rossomando, who led the team to a 2-2 record in the final four weeks.
Reynolds played out his final season as a 49er, battling through injuries and fighting his way on the field on senior day. He went out with a home victory over Louisiana Tech 26-21, giving Reynolds and crew strong closure to the team's 10th season.
NFL Talents
Over the 10 seasons played, Charlotte has had five players drafted in the NFL, beginning with Larry Ogunjobi (Cleveland Browns, Rd. 3, Pk. 1, 2017), Nate Davis (Tennessee Titans, Rd. 3, Pk. 18, 2019), Alex Highsmith (Pittsburgh Steelers, Rd. 3, Pk. 38, 2020), Cameron Clark (New York Jets, Rd. 4, Pk. 23, 2020) and Grant Dubose (Green Bay Packers, Rd. 7, Pk. 39, 2023).
Highsmith has shown out well at the NFL level as an edge rusher, being named to the First Team All-Pro in 2022 and recently signed a 68 million dollar contract extension.
Charlotte's all-time sack leader, Markees Watts, made the buzz in the preseason this year as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned the second-best PFF grade of all defensive rookies, getting him on the final roster for the Buccaneers.
2023: Beginning of a new era and a jump into the unknown
As the 49ers celebrate their history, the team is under new leadership in Head Coach Biff Poggi and making the jump to the American Athletic Conference. The program is making strides in the right direction, but Charlotte's 11th season has plenty of stories to tell and its impact to leave in history. It all begins on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium as the 49ers take on S.C. State at home.