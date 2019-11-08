Charlotte’s women's soccer team fell behind early in the first half against Western Kentucky, but the team rallied together behind Megan Greene’s two goals to help the 49ers advance to the C-USA Conference Semifinals with a 2-1 victory.
WKU scored the first goal of the match in the 22nd minute when Chandler Backes controlled a pass from inside the box and drilled a shot into the back of the net. Ansley Cate came close to scoring in the 31st minute for the Hilltoppers but her shot was saved by Charlotte’s goalie, Abby Stapleton.
Charlotte tied the game at one all in the 40th minute when Riley Orr sent the ball into the box off of a corner kick and Greene headed the ball past the Hilltopper goalkeeper. Neither team attempted a shot the rest of the half and the game went into halftime tied at one.
Charlotte took their first lead of the match in the 62nd minute when Greene scored her second goal off a rebound save off back-to-back shots from Orr and Jamie Fankhauser. This goal marks Greene’s 10th goal of the season and her third season with at least 10 goals as a Niner. With time winding down, Charlotte started to play their best defensive players to help secure the win.
Greene has now totaled 38 goals in her Niner career and is now three points shy of 100 career points. After allowing an early goal, Stapleton stood strong between the pipes stopping all four shots that came her way the rest of the match.
Both teams finished with 12 shots and six shots on target. Orr led the Niners with five shots while Ambere Barnett led the Hilltoppers with seven shots.
Charlotte returns to action for their conference semifinal matchup against the top-seeded FAU Owls on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5:30p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.