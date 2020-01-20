The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team will end their three-game road stretch with a matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Monday, Jan. 20. The 49ers played the Monarchs just nine days ago on Jan. 11 when the Niners won at home, 53-47. In that matchup, Drew Edwards led the way with 12 points.
The Niners have struggled to win games away from Halton Arena this year. After Charlotte recorded their second road win of the season against Marshall, the Niners were ousted by 17 points against Western Kentucky. With a 2-5 record on the road, the Niners are looking to win against the struggling Monarchs, who have fallen to a 6-12 record just a year after making the NCAA tournament.
Players to Watch
Jahmir Young, Charlotte: The freshman guard has been one of the more consistent players for the Niners this season. Young is averaging 11.8 points per game and has put up at least eight points in the last nine games. In the last four road games, Young has averaged 12 points per game; the best on the team. Young only put up nine against the Monarchs last game but he has been one of the best shooters on the team this season, shooting 45 percent overall and 40 percent from three.
Xavier Green, Old Dominion: Green is the leading scorer for the Monarchs this season averaging 12.7 points per game, but he struggled to score points in their last matchup against the Niners. Green scored only two points on 1-for-12 shooting and 0-for-7 from the three-point line. Green’s two point-game is his worst scoring performance this season so he will be looking to have a better showing this time around.
Keys to the Game
Defense
Charlotte held Old Dominion to 47 points in their last matchup, the second-worst outing by the Monarchs this season. Old Dominion was also held to 4.5 percent (1-for-22) from the three-point line. However, the Monarchs have four players that average at least 10 points per game. Charlotte is going to have play good all-around defense and keep them out of the paint if the Niners want to win this game on the road.
Take care of the ball
Playing good defense is important but taking care of the ball is vital to winning games on the road. In their last matchup, Charlotte committed 15 turnovers which resulted in 15 points for the Monarchs and in their last two road games, the Niners have committed 32 turnovers. If Charlotte wants to win, the Niners will have to limit their turnovers and keep momentum on their side.
Charlotte is currently four games above .500 and has not had a winning record this far into the season in a long time. With a solid team this year, the Niners have high hopes this season and that continues with a win on the road against Old Dominion. The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.