For the first time since 2000, Charlotte 49ers Athletics announced a new brand identity for the school and athletic department. On Tuesday, June 23, the school went live on YouTube to showcase the logos and new trademarks. The phrases “All-In-C” and “BoldRush” are at the forefront of the new identity.
The change for the 49ers comes after the athletics program had one of their most successful seasons in program history.
Athletic Director Mike Hill sees the brand identity move as one that matches the direction the athletics department is headed.
“The new identity captures the energy that will drive our programs to championship-level success,” said Hill. “It’s an exciting time for Charlotte athletics. We enjoyed our first football bowl game last season, set a record for home wins in men’s basketball, won league titles in men’s and women’s track and field, advanced to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament second round, and saw multiple teams continue their dramatic competitive ascent.”
The new brand is also a way for the school to connect with the city of Charlotte more in the coming years. “CLT” is another new mark for the school. Hill wants the 49ers to be known as the main university in the city of Charlotte.
“I think adding ‘CLT’ to the mark is a big step,” said Hill. “We’ve been focused on how we incorporate the city into our brand. How do we make sure we are Charlotte’s Division 1 university? This is a big step forward for our program.”
The new brand has been a long time coming. Back in 2019, the school started to browse the idea of creating a new brand for the school. The agency team and athletic department spoke with stakeholders, alumni, licenses and conducting online surveying.
Coaches inside the athletic department are excited about the new look.
“I’ve seen this University and the city transform,” said Women’s Basketball Coach Cara Consuegra. "We’re a young city, an energetic city. We’re a young university, an energetic university. The branding brings the city and the University together into that forward momentum. It has energy.”
There will be new logos on jerseys for all teams as well as new merchandise with the new logo. “CLT '' and a “C” with a pickaxe inside the C are marks that will be apart of signage and on jerseys.
The new branding is set to debut for the Fall 2020 season but could change depending on when college sports start up again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
When the new logos hit the field for the first time, it will be a new day for the Charlotte 49ers athletic program.
“Our team is in the process of exploring all the ways to bring our new brand identity to life,” deputy athletic director for External Affairs Chris Fuller said. “And it couldn’t come at a better time, with students, faculty, and staff returning to campus in September. This will be a great way to kick off the new school year.”
