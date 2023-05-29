The Charlotte 49ers baseball team clinched a spot in the NCAA Regionals after beating No. 16 Dallas Baptist University (DBU) Patriots 5-2 to take home the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship trophy at Reckling Park in Houston.
Charlotte won their first C-USA Baseball Championship in their final season playing in the conference, defeating C-USA newcomer DBU playing in their first season as a part of the conference. The 49ers were just the third team in C-USA history to make the championship game after losing their tournament's opening game. This was also Charlotte's first conference championship title since they won the Atlantic 10 championship in 2011.
Charlotte's victory earned them a three-seed placement at the Clemson regional, where they are paired with the Clemson Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and the Lipscomb Bison.
How it happened
Charlotte opened the game at the plate, getting Jack Dragum on with a single. Back-to-back wild pitches advanced Dragum to third, but he was left on base following three outs. This gave a sign of things to come defensively from the Patriots.
DBU's first batter approached the plate and sent the second pitch he saw over the right field wall to put them ahead 1-0 early.
The Patriots increased their lead to 2-0 in the third inning following a walk, back-to-back singles and an RBI fielder's choice.
Charlotte's offense shook off the dust as Brandon Stahlman hit a solo home run over the right field fence to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Following the homer, the 49ers had back-to-back singles and a wild pitch to put runners on second and third base. Austin Knight brought home a run with an RBI fielder's choice, and Spencer Nolan brought home a third run with an RBI single for Charlotte to claim a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, the 49ers extended their lead with Cam Fisher hitting an RBI single, bringing home Nolan. Blake Jackson gave the 49ers a three-run lead after scoring on a wild pitch. The 49ers led 5-2 following Jackson's score.
DBU had a prominent chance to score in the sixth inning with runners on first and second with one out. Wyatt Hudepohl shut the door in his final inning of work, forcing a pop-up. Then Nolan made an impressive catch at first base catching a line drive to end the inning.
Collin Kramer came in for Charlotte in relief in the eighth inning with a runner on first base and no outs. Kramer threw two innings, not allowing a run and getting the save.
The final out was fly out to right field, where C-USA Tournament MVP Fisher made the catch to secure the win and send the 49ers to the NCAA Regionals for the second time in the last three years.
Stars of the championship
Hudepohl bounced back from his loss on Wednesday against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs by throwing six innings, striking out five batters and only giving up two runs on five hits and two walks. The All-C-USA First Team pitcher came through in the big moment for the 49ers, giving them the major outing they needed to complete the Cinderella story.
Stahlman, an impact transfer in his first season with the 49ers, gave the team a standout performance, sparking the offense. Stahlman opened up the fourth inning with a solo home run that started a three-run rally to take the lead.
Kramer was solid out of the pen, getting the save, throwing two perfect innings and striking out one. After a depleted bullpen playing their sixth game in five days turned to their game-three starter in Kramer, he delivered, closing it out and getting the team their first C-USA Championship.
Takeaways
Charlotte capitalized on the mistakes of DBU, taking advantage of three fielding errors, six wild pitches and some questionable base running decisions. The 49ers came through and shined in the big moments, taking every advantage they could get moving up on the basepaths.
Dragum forced a significant baserunning mistake in the seventh inning by the Patriots when they had one out and a runner on first and second base. The ball flew out to centerfield, but the runner on first did not see it, so Dragum pretended he fielded it as a ground ball, fooling the runner into not running back to first base and giving Jake Cunnigham a chance to double him off with a throw to first base.
The 49ers' pitching staff shut down a powerful lineup sticking to the offspeed pitches most of the game. Hudepohl, after throwing 77 pitches on Wednesday, stuck to relying heavily on the breaking ball, and it was effective against DBU as he went six innings and 94 pitches on his way to the win in the Championship game.
Andrew Spolyar gave an assertive inning using his deadly slider to keep Charlotte ahead. Kramer mixed in a few more fastballs to pair with his curve and slider as he slammed the door in the final two innings, not giving up a base runner.
Up next
Charlotte travels to Clemson, S.C., as a three-seed in the Clemson Regional to take on two-seed Tennessee Volunteers Friday, June 2, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, which will be televised on ESPNU at 6 p.m.