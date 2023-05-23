The Charlotte baseball team defeated the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders in a May 18-20 weekend series.
Charlotte finishes the regular season with a record of 29-25 and a 17-12 Conference USA (C-USA) record. The 49ers finished conference play in third place, granting them the No. 3 seed in the C-USA tournament.
Middle Tennessee State finished the regular season with a record of 25-27 overall and a 14-16 C-USA record. The Blue Raiders enter the C-USA tournament as the No. 7 seed.
Head Coach Robert Woodard reflected on the end of the regular season and looked ahead to tournament play:
"We've said it from the beginning; we want to play our best baseball in the months of May and June," said Head Coach Robert Woodard. "Here we are, and I couldn't be more proud of our senior class. It takes so much time and dedication to play at the level they're playing at, and you saw it here today. They just weren't going to be denied. We appreciate all of the family support over the course of the regular season, and we're going to play as long as we possibly can. If we continue to play how we have the past few games heading into Houston, we can. This group just wants to be together for as long as possible, so that's what we're going to fight to do."
Game One
Charlotte got off to an exciting start. After Jake Cunningham struck out, Cam Fisher stole second, and a throwing error allowed Blake Jackson to score the first run. The 49ers led 1-0 after the first.
Middle Tennessee answered in the third as DJ Wright homered to score two, giving the Blue Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Charlotte got back in the scoring column in the fifth when Brandon Stahlman doubled to score a run to tie the game at two.
The 49ers found the go-ahead run in the seventh off the bat of Fisher. Fisher hit a solo home run that traveled 478 feet, the farthest home run recorded at Hayes Stadium.
Charlotte closed out the game in the ninth as Donye Evans struck out the last three batters for his second save and for the 49ers to win 3-2.
Game two
Middle Tennessee had a hot offensive start, scoring five runs in the second inning. Hits by Wright and Eston Snider resulted in the first two runs by the Blue Raiders. Luke Vinson and JT Mabry had sacrifice outs to score the next two runs. A wild pitch let Brett Coker run home for the fifth run. The Blue Raiders led 5-0.
Charlotte had a quick answer in the bottom of the second as Austin Knight hit a two-run shot to narrow the deficit to 5-2.
In the third, the 49ers picked up where they left off as Stahlman doubled with the bases loaded to score all three runners and tie the game at five.
Will Butcher later had a sacrifice fly to give Charlotte a 6-5 advantage.
The 49ers kept the offensive train rolling as Jackson hit a two-run home run in the fourth to advance the lead to 8-5.
Charlotte retained the offensive momentum to combine for six more runs in the sixth and eighth inning. The 49ers closed out the second game 14-5. Jackson, Jack Dragum and Stahlman had a trio of RBIs, and eight 49ers recorded a hit in total.
Game three
The series' third game was a home run clinic for Charlotte as all five of their runs came off shots over the wall. Despite Middle Tennessee having four more hits than the 49ers, Charlotte came out victorious.
Cunningham hit a two-run home run in the first to give Charlotte an early lead. Nolan Spencer hit a solo home run in the third, and Fisher hit a two-run shot in the fifth for the 49ers to have a 5-0 lead after five innings of play.
The Blue Raiders, needing to mount a comeback, got on the board in the sixth from a Mabry double to narrow the lead to 5-1. Snider singled in the sixth to score another run, but Middle Tennessee State ran out of gas shortly after for Charlotte to come away with the win 5-2 to complete the sweep.
Takeaway
It was dominant hitting that led Charlotte to the series sweep. The 49ers had an offensive explosion in the second game to dismantle a 5-0 lead by Middle Tennessee. The 49ers will need to keep this up to win the C-USA.
Up next
Charlotte travels to Houston to compete in the C-USA Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The 49ers will first take on the No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech University. The game will be played on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. The game will be streaming live on ESPN +.