The Charlotte baseball team dropped a Conference USA (C-USA) series to the Dallas Baptist University (DBU) Patriots at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on March 24-26.
After being outscored on Friday and Saturday, 10-4, Charlotte avoided the sweep, winning 8-1 on Sunday. Charlotte moves to 10-13 overall and 3-3 in C-USA play, while DBU is 16-8 overall with a 4-2 C-USA record.
Game one
Cam Fisher got things going for Charlotte with a homer in the first, giving the 49ers an early 2-0 lead.
After a quiet first three innings, the Patriots scored three runs in the fourth. Grant Jay brought in the first run off a sacrifice fly. Then Luke Heefner and Kodie Kolden singled to bring in the other two.
DBU kept their offense humming in the following innings. Nathan Humphreys scored off a wild pitch in the fifth, and in the seventh, he singled to make it a 5-2 game. In the eighth, Heefner doubled, bringing home Ethan Mann for the Patriots' final run.
DBU kept Charlotte silent after the first inning as the Patriots struck out 15 to come away with the win 6-2.
Game two
The pitching staff for both teams showed up in the contest as they combined for 24 strikeouts.
The Patriots got ahead early, scoring four in the first inning. Nate Rombach singled, and Mann hit a three-run home run to set the tempo early, 4-0.
Fisher scored the only run of the contest for Charlotte's offense, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth, his 13th.
Charlotte could not complete the comeback and lost 4-2.
Game three
Unlike the first two games, Charlotte's bats were hot as they doubled their run total.
Dante DeFranco singled to bring home two runs in the first. The Patriots answered in the second with a solo home run. After two innings, Charlotte led 2-1.
After a 43-minute rain delay, play continued in the third. The game stayed tightly contested until Charlotte took control in the sixth, scoring six runs.
Austin Knight singled, followed by a Blake Jackson walk to score the first two. Will Butcher and Jack Dragum singled for two RBI extending Charlotte's lead to seven.
Charlotte closed it out, taking the series finale 8-1.
Takeaways
Charlotte's had stellar pitching in the series. Charlotte's pitching staff combined for 31 strikeouts in the series. Cameron Hansen got his second win in the series finale and had eight strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one run.
Charlotte's offensive attack was silenced in the series' first two games, as the 49ers only scored four runs. Charlotte turned things around in the finale scoring eight runs, which shows the team can be deadly if they put it all together each game.
Next up
Charlotte returns to action at Hayes Stadium when they take on the Gardner-Webb University Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 28, at 4 p.m. The game will be streaming live on ESPN+.
