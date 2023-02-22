The Charlotte baseball team fell to the Clemson University Tigers 9-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson S.C.
Despite the 49ers taking the lead in the sixth inning, the team could not hold on and dropped their first-midweek contest. Charlotte falls to 3-2 on the season, while Clemson moves to 4-0.
How it happened
After a quiet first inning, Charlotte drew first blood in the second inning when Kaden Hopson and Josh Patrick drew walks. Brandon Stahlman singled up the middle to bring Hopson home for Charlotte's first run of the game.
Charlotte increased their lead in the third inning as Austin Knight continued his exceptional play by hitting his second home run of the season to make it 2-0 in favor of Charlotte.
Your hitter of the week @knightaustin14 👏#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/1OLZ0tvcF5— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 21, 2023
The Tigers pounced in the fourth inning bringing in four runs. After getting the bases loaded, Clemson scored its first run on a fielder's choice, and the second run came off a sacrifice fly.
Then the final two runs came from a Jacob Jarrell home run to left field. After four innings, Clemson led 4-2.
Charlotte answered back in the sixth inning, scoring three runs. The Tigers mishandled Patrick's fly ball, allowing Cam Fisher to score off the error.
Jack Dragum and Stahlman singled to score two more runs in the inning, giving the 49ers a 5-4 advantage in the top of the sixth.
Clemson responded in the bottom of the sixth as Benjamin Blackwell singled to tie the game at five apiece with three innings left to play.
The 49ers were quiet in the seventh inning, while Clemson continued to increase their momentum with a four-run inning.
The inning started with four straight hits that earned three runs. Blackwell then tripled to earn the fourth run in the inning to give Clemson a 9-5 advantage.
Charlotte recorded one more hit in the eighth, but Clemson held firm to win the game 9-5.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/HzRScpKK0i— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 22, 2023
A look at the stats
Charlotte finished the game with five runs and eight hits, while Clemson ended the night with nine runs, 10 hits and two errors.
Knight recorded Charlotte's only home run on the day. Stahlman led Charlotte with two hits and two RBI.
Dragum and Patrick rounded out the scoring for the 49ers, each earning an RBI.
Clemson's B.J. Bailey earned his first win of the season to improve to 1-0, while Charlotte's Aubrey Gillentine fell to 0-1.
Next up
Charlotte travels home to take on the Patriot League Champions Army in a three-game weekend series at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium on Friday, Feb. 24,-Sunday, Feb. 26. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on Friday, and the series will be available to stream on ESPN+ and CUSAtv.