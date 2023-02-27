Charlotte baseball dropped the series 2-1 against the United States Military Academy (Army) Knights at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Feb. 24-26, leaving the 49ers with a 4-4 record.
The result came after a 13-inning opening game and a one-run loss to give Army the series.
Game one
Despite taking a two-run lead in the third, Charlotte could not hold back the Knights in what would become a four-hour contest.
Neither side scored until the third inning when the Knights pulled ahead 2-0 on a two-run homer left center field. However, the 49ers muted their efforts with a greater charge in the bottom half, scoring four runs.
First, senior Jack Dragum scored on a wild pitch. Then, senior Austin Knight brought another run-in with a double, joined by junior Kaden Hopson, who recorded an RBI single. By the end, Charlotte was up 4-2.
The action subsided until a slow rally by the Knights led them to gain a run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. Once in extra innings, the Knights found a chance to win in the tenth; but Hopson set those hopes to bed with a home run.
In the end, the 49ers could not match a 13th-inning two-run home run by the Knights despite an RBI single by junior Brandon Stahlman, leaving the score 7-6.
Game two
Control of the game swung back and forth throughout, with Charlotte clawing back from a sizable deficit but succumbing to the Knight's late-game efforts.
Stahlman earned Charlotte the lead on a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Knights nullified the lead in the top of the second.
The starting pitcher for the 49ers, junior Donye Evans, found himself on the receiving end of a powerful charge by the Knights that saw them gain six runs, resulting in his replacement by sophomore Matt Little, the second of five pitchers brought out during the game.
Charlotte put together a rally in the fourth inning, started by senior Eli Weisner’s home run with the bases loaded. Sophomore Cam Fisher hit a home run not long after; coupled with a sacrifice fly by Hopson, the 49ers were back on top by one.
A fifth-inning home run by junior Will Butcher brought the score to 9-7 in Charlotte’s favor, but a run in the seventh and a three-run eighth inning left the 49ers down by two.
Fisher’s second home run of the night closed the score to an 11-10 loss.
Game three
With the series over, Charlotte orchestrated a blowout that saw the 49ers score 11 runs before the Knights could get on the board.
Charlotte’s starter, redshirt freshman Miles Langhorne, oversaw a stiff defensive effort for the 49ers. They backed it up with a potent offense, highlighted by homers from Fisher and junior Josh Patrick, that brought in three.
The game ended 11-2 after the Knights earned two runs in the eighth.
Takeaways
Fisher made a memorable contribution to the team’s efforts for the series, with his hot bat garnering over a .500 batting average to accompany his three home runs against the Knights.
Despite Charlotte losing the series, the close defeats in two games against a team that won the Patriot League championship last year are a double-edged result.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said his players stepped up.
“You better not have your back against the wall the second weekend of the season, but it is what it is. A really good Army team put us in that position, and we feel like we put ourselves in that position. To our players’ credit, they showed what they could do in that situation,” said Woodard.
Next up
Charlotte stays at home to battle against the University of North Carolina at Asheville on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in a 4 p.m. matchup. The game will be available on ESPN+.