Friday, June 2, the Charlotte 49ers faced off against the University of Tennessee Volunteers in the first game of the NCAA Regionals at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Tennessee jumped to an early lead and slowly built it up as they beat the 49ers 8-1.
With the loss, Charlotte falls to the loser's bracket making every game the rest of the weekend an elimination game. Charlotte must win three straight to make it to an NCAA Super Regional, beginning with the Lipscomb University Bisons on Saturday, June 3, at noon.
"I just want to acknowledge what a tremendous game that Tennessee just played out there in all facets. On the mound, in the batter's box, on the bases and defensively, there was really no weakness in their game tonight. I thought our players fought tremendously hard and battled," said Charlotte head coach Robert Woodard. "The margin for error against those guys is very slim, so give them a ton of credit."
How it happened
Charlotte was knocking on the door of scoring in the first inning after loading the bases with a leadoff walk, a hit by pitch and a single but couldn't bring any home in the opening frame.
Tennessee's Christian Moore crack the first runs on the board with a two-run RBI double to go up 2-0 in the first inning.
In the second inning, Tennessee capitalized off of a wild pitch on a strikeout that would have been the second out, followed by a hit-by-pitch. They doubled their lead with RBI singles from Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey to go up 4-0 in the second inning.
Moore continued his strong day at the plate, taking a ball over the right field wall for a solo home run in the third inning to put the Volunteers ahead 5-0.
The Vols grew their lead with a three-run homer from Griffin Merritt to go up 8-0 in the fourth inning.
Clark Dearman pitched the first scoreless inning for the 49ers in the fifth, setting Tennessee down in order.
Facing against his old team, Austin Knight sent a ball flying out over the right field wall for a solo home run that would have brought home a second run if it wasn't for a failed steal attempt on the previous pitch in the seventh inning.
Tennessee went to their bullpen in the eighth inning after former Charlotte 49er Andrew Lindsey threw a five-hit seven-inning performance striking out 10 batters en route to the win.
The Vols' bullpen closed the door on the Niners as they won 8-1.
Lindsey took home the win, and Collin Kramer took the loss of the game.
Stars of the game
Lindsey stood out on the night, throwing seven innings with 10 strikeouts while giving up one run on five hits and just one walk. He provided the performance that the Volunteers dreamed of, helping keep the bullpen fresh for their matchup with the Clemson Tigers, who haven't lost a game since April 28.
"As far as I'm concerned, any player that I coach, I never stop being their coach, so as much as it stings to be on the losing of the game tonight, I'm really happy to see him doing well, and he pitched a heck of a game tonight," said Woodard.
Charlotte's Knight shined at the plate despite the loss. In the evening, he went 2-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Merritt, batting in the cleanup spot, lived up to the role for Tennessee, going 3-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs coming off the massive three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Takeaways
Two-out rallies proved costly for the 49ers as six runs they gave up came across to score with two outs. Most of the damage done to Charlotte came with two outs. The first inning saw back-to-back hits, with two leading to two runs. It proved extra detrimental in the fourth inning when Charlotte got the first two outs and gave up two singles and a three-run homer.
The bullpen stood tall late in the game against a red-hot lineup. Pitchers Clark Dearman and Hale Sims provided 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball for the 49ers giving the team confidence to close out the game.
"Our guys fought extremely hard and executed a little better, and we have a lot of confidence going into tomorrow, and we feel like we are built for this," said Woodard.
The 49ers reincorporated the "a chip and a chair" mantra in the NCAA Regionals. The old poker cliché had become the rallying cry for the 49ers during their Cinderella run in the Conference USA Tournament Championship run. Now facing similar odds, with every game the rest of the way being an elimination game, the team will have to rally back behind that saying as they look to recreate last week's magic.
"We've talked all season about how we are built for a tournament format. If you look at the breakdown of our season, we've played really well on Saturdays, but we've played even better on Sundays," said Woodard. "We have a lot of confidence in our depth, and we have a lot of confidence in our ability to respond, and we have shown that all year. We have talked about it at length as a program. We feel as long as we have a chip and a chair, we still have a chance. So until this thing comes to an end, we are going to feel that way."
What's next
Charlotte will take on Lipscomb at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on July 3 at noon. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and listened to on CUSA.tv.