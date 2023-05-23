With the regular season behind them, Charlotte baseball heads to Houston to battle the Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. It is the first round in the 49er's postseason hunt for the Conference USA (C-USA) title, having clinched third in the conference after a five-game winning streak.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Coming into the matchup, LA Tech holds a .500 record in conference games to reach sixth in the C-USA standings.
Statistically, the Bulldogs sat bottom of the pack on both sides of the ball. The team's batting average of .250 was ninth of ten teams. Defensively, LA Tech's pitching staff found eighth in the standings, with their best results in fielding to make sixth in C-USA.
Individual players show promise on their roster. LA Tech has fourth and fifth in hitting, Dalton Davis and Logan McLeod, respectively. In this, they are second-best to only Florida Atlantic University.
Out on the field, Bulldog Landon Tomkins earned fourth in the conference with an ERA of 3.49. The Bulldogs have a solid defensive crew, with Davis at first in fielding double plays and Jorge Corona at first for catching steal attempts.
Scouting the 49ers
Although less impressive than most teams in offense, Charlotte has delivered a potent defensive force during the regular season with effective players to match.
The 49ers boast a .258 batting average, seventh in the conference and slightly better than the Bulldogs. A 4.87 ERA places Charlotte in third for pitching and is coupled with first place in the conference for fielding, providing a solid defense for the 49ers.
At three players in the fielding top ten, Charlotte's roster bests the competition. Sophomore Cam Fisher leads the way at second in the conference, along with sophomore Blake Jackson; they are two of six players with perfect fielding percentages.
Charlotte's pitching staff backs up the defense thanks to sophomore Cameron Hansen with the lowest opposing batting average in C-USA and junior Wyatt Hudepohl's first place 109 batters struck out.
Offensively, Fisher earns the spotlight for the 49er crew at first in home runs, second in walks and third in OPS, where the Bulldogs have none in the top ten.
The road to victory
Wednesday's matchup will test defensive might in the arena where both teams are strongest.
Barring errors or a very poor showing by the Charlotte defense, the top-step fielding and capable pitching staff will offer few opportunities for LA Tech to break ahead. Consequently, the 49ers hold the edge with a slightly better offense facing much less potent resistance.
While LA Tech has assertive players on the attack that could string together runs, a lack of performance in slugging and on-base percentage spells trouble against a sturdy defensive foe. If the Bulldogs prevail, the margins may be tight.
For Charlotte, sound pitching, and their usual fielding will make for a hard combo to match. Should the pitching staff not give up many runs, the Green and White stand with a very good shot to win the round.
Gameday
The 49ers are set to take on LA Tech on Wednesday, May 24, in a 10 a.m. contest at Rice University in Houston. For those at home, the game is available to watch on ESPN+ and CUSA.tv.