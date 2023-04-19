The Charlotte baseball team fell to the No. 14 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Tar Heels on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in a 5-3 contest in Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
After grabbing the lead in the top of the first inning, Charlotte's runs ran dry, allowing the Tar Heels to regain the lead.
The 49ers continued in their run drought until the eighth inning, where a solo-run home run breathed life into a dormant offense. However, the comeback efforts remained in vain, with the Tar Heels securing the win in the top of the ninth.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/NnwTXK0wUH— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 19, 2023
How it happened
Charlotte doubled down on doubles at the beginning of the first inning. After Jake Cunningham was walked, Cam Fisher launched a ball into the outfield for a double, putting both runners in scoring position.
Will Butcher stepped up to bat, striking a ball for Charlotte's second straight double, bringing both Cunningham and Fisher home for an early 2-0 lead.
E1 | UNC loads the bases but @AJ_Wilson11 comes in and leaves them that way!CLT 2UNC 0#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 18, 2023
Closing the first inning, UNC loaded the bases but was shut down by pitcher AJ Wilson, one of seven pitchers for Charlotte in Tuesday's game.
The second inning saw a similar story for the Tar Heels, with 49ers pitcher Donye Evans taking his turn to close up shop on UNC with loaded bases.
E2 | Another bases-loaded jam but this time its @SlimJimmy244 who gets us out of it!CLT 2UNC 0#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 18, 2023
In the third inning, the Tar Heels once again loaded the bases, this time getting out with an RBI single and an extra run after a batter was hit by a pitch, tying the game 2-2.
The game remained tied until the sixth inning, where UNC relentlessly hit the ball, chipping away before bringing a run in for a 3-2 lead over the 49ers.
The Tar Heels added two more runs in the seventh inning, making it 5-2. Charlotte's Eli Weisner hit a solo-run home run out in the eighth inning, making it 5-3. The Tar Heels produced a well-executed double play to end the inning, halting the 49ers' comeback efforts.
In the ninth inning, the 49ers had to get at least two runs to keep the game alive but came up short and etched loss 16 into the record books for the 2023 season.
Takeaways
Charlotte's pitching was a blessing and a curse in their loss to UNC. With an active rotation of seven pitchers, the 49ers struck out nine while walking eight and hitting seven.
The eight walks stand as the most in any game this year for Charlotte while hitting seven batters ties for the most in school history in a single game.
Charlotte's pitchers also organized some steller shutouts in sticky situations early on in the game, with Wilson and Evans securing outs with bases loaded.
However, Collin Kramer and Sam Conte gave up eight hits, three runs and hit five batters combined.
Charlotte's offense continues to be comprised of Butcher and Fisher, with occasional additions from others on the roster. Jack Dragum recorded two hits but could not help get the 49ers to home plate.
Next up
The 49ers welcome the No. 6 East Carolina Univesity Pirates to Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, on Wednesday, April 19. Charlotte's second consecutive midweek game will begin at 6:05 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+.