The Charlotte baseball team fell to the University of North Carolina (UNC) in extra innings on Tuesday, May 3. The 49ers entered the contest against the Tar Heels riding a nine-game winning streak.
As the regular season is nearing a close, every game is vital down the stretch for the 49ers as seeding for the Conference USA (C-USA) Tournament is on the line. The 49ers are currently 7th in the conference with an 11-10 record in conference play.
How it happened:
The 49ers have had a difficult time playing from behind this season, which would be the theme in Tuesday’s matchup.
Mac Horvath hit a solo home run to left field to open up the first inning for UNC, but Charlotte weathered the storm and kept the Tar Heels’ to one run.
In the second innings, Josh Madole was the first 49ers to connect as he doubled to start the offense off for Charlotte. Madole was further advanced off a fly ball, then Will Butcher hit one to deep left field, giving the 49ers the lead with a two-run homer. The lead didn’t last long as Horvath hit his second home run in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2.
After a stagnant pair of innings, the Tar Heels got the scoring going again with a run in the fifth. Like the beginning of the game, Charlotte answered the call in the sixth inning with another home run from standout freshman Cam Fisher, who hit his team-high 14th of the season.
A defensive battle occurred as the game came down the stretch; fantastic pitching on both sides moved the game into extra innings tied at three apiece. Charlotte got a leadoff single from Madole in the top of the tenth inning, which moved him up to second until he was stranded there.
The Tar Heels managed a one-out walk in the bottom of the 10th and brought Johnny Castagnozzi home off a double into left for a walk-off win.
Next Up:
The 49ers fought hard against a power-five opponent but came up short. They’re back in action this weekend, Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8, against the Rice Owls.
The first game is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium as Charlotte will try to continue their dominance in C-USA play which they’ve maintained the last two weeks. The game will be available to stream on CUSA.tv and ESPN+.
