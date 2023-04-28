The Charlotte baseball team fell to the Winthrop University Eagles on April 25 in Rock Hill, S.C., 5-2.
This is the second matchup between the 49ers and the Eagles this season, with Charlotte winning the first, 4-2. With the loss, the 49ers are now 22-18 overall, while the Eagles improved to 21-21.
Final.#9ATC pic.twitter.com/sChfOPgk9B— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 25, 2023
How it happened
The scoring began when the Eagles scored two runs in the second inning. Ramses Cordova started things with a single that scored Nicholas Badillo. Nate Chronis followed up by reaching base on a fielder's choice to bring home another run.
E2 | The home team strikes first.CLT 0WIN 2#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 25, 2023
In the top of the third, the 49ers got on the board. Jack Dragum advanced to third base while Dante DeFranco scored on a passed ball.
M3 | We get on the board when DeFranco scores on a passed ball!CLT 1WIN 2#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 25, 2023
It was a slow game until the sixth inning when Winthrop extended the lead by taking on three more runs. Jonathan Strauss hit a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-1. The Eagles extended the lead to four off a Cordova sacrifice fly, scoring Badillo for the second time.
E6 | Winthrop adds to its lead.CLT 1WIN 5#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 25, 2023
Charlotte attempted a comeback in the seventh inning. Kaden Hopson recorded his fourth home run of the year, cutting the Eagles lead to three, 5-2.
M7 | We only get one on Hopson's homer.CLT 2WIN 5#9ATC | #GoldStandard— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 25, 2023
In the next two innings, the 49ers could not record a hit which led to the Eagles closing things out in the ninth inning after a strikeout stranded three runners.
Winthrop took the second game against Charlotte 5-2.
Takeaways
Hopson recorded his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning. This was his first homerun since the Virginia Tech series in March, but it was not enough to get Charlotte where it needed to be.
Charlotte went through six pitchers during the game. However, Donye Evans had the best game performance throwing 30 pitches and three strikeouts in three perfect innings.
In the ninth inning, Calvert Clark doubled for the first extra-base hit of his career.
Hale Sims and Clark Dearman got the final eight outs of the game. They each only gave up one hit, and the two pitchers combined for five of nine punch-outs.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action on Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, when they hit the road for Bowling Green, Ky., to face the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers. Charlotte has won seven straight Conference USA games and will look to keep the streak going.
Friday's contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., with all games available to stream on Facebook Live.