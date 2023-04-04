The Charlotte baseball team defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazars in a weekend series played from Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at Young Memorial Field.
Charlotte won the first game of the series 11-3. After dropping Saturday's game 2-1, the 49ers shut out UAB 5-0 on Sunday to secure the series win.
Charlotte moves to 13-14 overall and 5-4 in Conference USA (C-USA) play, while UAB falls to 9-18 overall and 3-6 in the C-USA.
Game one
Charlotte got on the board first in the bottom of the second. Dante DeFranco made it to first on a fielder's choice, and then a throwing error allowed Jake Cunningham to score. Charlotte led 1-0.
The 49ers added to their lead in the fourth as Will Butcher and Brandon Stahlman singled to increase the lead to 3-0.
The 49ers brought home two more runners in the sixth from a Cunningham single and a Butcher walk making it a 5-0 game.
Wyatt Hudepohl was solid for Charlotte as he had eight strikeouts and held UAB scoreless until the seventh inning when Brayton Brown singled to trim the lead down to 5-2.
The 49ers' offense found its offensive flow in the eighth, scoring six runs. Jack Dragum recorded a two-run RBI single putting up two runs. Then, Cam Fisher hit a three-run home run, and Cunningham homered for the last run. Charlotte held an 11-2 advantage.
Christian Hall homered in the bottom of the ninth for UAB's third run, but Charlotte closed it out 11-3.
Game two
The bats were cold for both teams, with winds up to 40 MPH in the second game.
Charlotte struck first in the sixth off a Cunningham single to take a 1-0 lead.
UAB answered back in the seventh with a Peyton Puckett double and a Henry Hunter single to take a 2-1 lead. The 49ers were held hitless in the ninth, and UAB came away with a 2-1 win.
Game three
Kaden Hopson doubled for Charlotte's first run in the third to take a 1-0 lead.
UAB threatened to score in the fifth as they had the bases loaded. Charlotte brought in Donye Evans for Paxton Thompson, who closed the inning to keep UAB scoreless.
The 49ers were quiet until the eighth, when the last four runs came in. Dragum recorded a sacrifice fly, Knight scored on an error and Butcher and Spencer Nolan singled to take a 5-0 lead.
Charlotte closed out the game 5-0, and Evans recorded the second shutout of the season for the 49ers.
Takeaways
The 49ers had solid pitching for the second consecutive series in a row as they held UAB to five runs all weekend.
Fisher hit his 15th home run of the season and has emerged as Charlotte's top power hitter.
After getting off to a shaky start this season, Charlotte has won their C-USA road series against Louisiana Tech University and UAB.
Next up
Charlotte returns home to face off against Radford University in a midweek contest on Tuesday, April 4. The game will be played at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium at 6 p.m. and streaming live on ESPN+.