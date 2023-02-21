Charlotte baseball starts the 2023 season with a home run derby on Feb. 15, where students got to bat and meet the players. The team and coaches were excited about the turnout and ready to start their season with the Ball State series that began on Feb. 17.
"This whole team put in a lot of work," said Wyatt Hudepohl, a junior pitcher for Charlotte. "I'm excited to play for this university and continue to build on what they've already established here."
The home run derby had a good student turnout, and the baseball team plans to make it an annual event to start their season.
Thanks to ALL of the students coming out for our 1st Annual HR Derby at The Hayes! Opening Day 2023 - Friday 4pm #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/DkuwyihdQI— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 15, 2023
This season is Head Coach Robert Woodward's fourth-year coaching at Charlotte and his 13th year coaching Division I baseball. Going into the 2023 season, he is ready to continue improving and see the team's hard work pay off.
"We just have an incredible group of guys that have worked extremely hard since our opening team meeting in August to train, develop and come together as a team," said Woodward. "We really need our student section to be at another level this year. This is the year that we want to be known for having the toughest student section and the toughest atmosphere to play in Conference USA."
Really appreciate all of the students coming out tonight. See everyone Friday, and all spring! #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/2NMO4hUvmC— Robert Woodard (@rwoodardCLT) February 16, 2023
The energy in Robert and Miriam Hayes Stadium was high during the home run derby. Part of that is the dedication of Charlotte baseball fans, including family, friends, staff and students.
"I'm just excited to get after it with my teammates in front of a great city and a great fan base, and hopefully, win some games and just have a fun time." said starting shortstop Jack Dragum. "I think it's a great turnout here, and I hope everyone comes out and supports us this year. It makes it a lot of fun to play at home when we have a big fan base and a lot of noise going on."
Charlotte softball, Bailey Vannoy, came out to support after an impressive start to the softball season the previous weekend. The stadium exploded with noise from the crowd when Vannoy hit a home run.
👻💣 at The Hayes!!! @baileyvannoy pic.twitter.com/RuGkZvn2xG— Diamond Niner Report (@Diamond9erRPT) February 15, 2023
Vannoy is looking forward to the baseball season and seeing how the pitching and defense changes help them.
"These guys are great; they support us all of the time, so we gotta come out on the other side of the road over here and give them support too, so it is awesome," said Vannoy. "I'm really excited; they have a really good group coming in. They've been practicing a lot, and they got new pitchers coming in and new defense coming in, so it's gonna be really good."
Next up
The 49ers' 2023 baseball season is in full swing, and the Niners sit 3-1 to start the season.
The team next faces Clemson University at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Clemson, S.C., for their first road matchup of the season.
The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and will be broadcasted for free on CUSA.TV.