The Charlotte baseball team will host their second Conference USA (C-USA) series to take on the No. 24 University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (UTSA) at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium beginning on April 6.
The 49ers enter the series with a 14-14 overall record and are 5-4 in C-USA play. Charlotte won two of three contests against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during their previous conference series on the first weekend of April.
Matchup history
Thursday will be the 28th matchup between the two programs, with the Roadrunners holding the slim lead in the series 14-13.
The 49ers hold a home record of 6-7, with four wins stemming from 2021.
The last matchup between the two teams dates back to April 2022, when the Roadrunners defeated the 49ers 8-5 in a seven-inning contest in San Antonio.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are coming off their second run-rule victory of the season after shutting out the Radford University Highlanders 10-0 in seven innings on April 4.
Senior infielder Austin Knight was one of the three players to record a home run, making it the team's 10th multi-homer game.
Cleared the 🌲🌲🌲@knightaustin14#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/5IB6YDXyf4— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 4, 2023
Sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher achieved a pair of hits, leading the team with 13 multi-hit games. He currently ranks third in the country with 15 home runs and No. 22 with a .530 on-base percentage. Fisher was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List on April 5.
Our very own Cam Fisher has played his way onto the @USAGoldenSpikes Midseason Watch List!Congrats @32CamFisher!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/D8DLODCGN6— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 5, 2023
Before the matchup with the Highlanders, the 49ers secured a 5-0 shutout against UAB, earning the series win. Junior pitcher Donye Evans got out of the jam despite having bases loaded in the fifth inning.
Scouting the Roadrunners
The Roadrunners enter the contest with a 23-7 overall record and are 8-1 in conference play. UTSA is ranked No. 24 in Baseball America's poll, making it the team's first national ranking in program history.
Holding onto the league's best record, the Roadrunners play a fast-paced game on the mound and at bat. UTSA has high averages nationally, ranking No. 10 in total hits (326) and No. 12 for walks allowed per game (3.17).
Senior infielder Antonio Valdez leads the Roadrunners with a batting average of .402. Valdez holds a conference-high 47 hits, a team-high of eight home runs and eight stolen bases.
T3 | @_AntonioValdez3 extends our lead to 2-0 with an RBI triple 👏#BirdsUp 🤙 | #LetsGo210 pic.twitter.com/fm1pFOVioI— UTSA Baseball ⚾️ (@UTSABSB) April 5, 2023
On the mound, junior Simon Miller is No. 3 in the nation with six wins. Miller holds first place in the nation with a 0.55 earned run average and a team-high of 50 strikeouts.
SHEESH! @Simon_Miller10 strikes out the side in order in the seventh 🔥#BirdsUp 🤙 | #LetsGo210 pic.twitter.com/b5VB1fCKxo— UTSA Baseball ⚾️ (@UTSABSB) April 5, 2023
In their previous C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers, the Roadrunners pulled off a series sweep with 15 runs.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
The 49ers must continue to record strikeouts as UTSA sees multiple players having contact with the ball. The Roadrunners possess eight players with a batting average of over .300.
Charlotte has to continue being patient to draw walks. After leading the NCAA in 2022 with walks per game, the 49ers have seen five games with double-digit walks. The 49ers rank No. 6 in the country in walks, with 182.
Looking to gameday
Due to inclement weather, Charlotte will begin the series against UTSA at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. A doubleheader is scheduled, with the second game starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Rise and shine, we've got ✌️ on the docket today!🆚 #24 UTSA🏟 The Hayes⏰ 11 AM💻 https://t.co/pPoZzxOTKc📈 https://t.co/pBA1ayfZm8🎟 https://t.co/UglBSknaFO#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/OamYTcAApg— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 6, 2023
All games will be available to stream through ESPN+.