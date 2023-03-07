The Charlotte baseball team will take on the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks inside Atrium Health Ballpark on Wednesday, March 8, in Kannapolis, N.C.
Good morning! It’s gameday ⚾️The Charlotte 49ers take on UNCW tonight at 6pm at Atrium Health Ballpark!Buy Tickets: https://t.co/D8r2jqMNww pic.twitter.com/SSsRECxbvn— Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) March 8, 2023
The contest starts the 49ers' annual MiLB ballpark series. Atrium Health Ballpark is home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, which are Single-A affiliates of the Chicago White Sox.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said it is an honor for the team.
"Atrium [Health Ballpark] is just a great opportunity for our program to showcase itself amongst the fanbase," said Woodard.
Matchup history
Wednesday will be the 27th all-time meeting between the two programs.
The 49ers lead the series 14-12 and are 9-5 when they are the home team. The two squads have yet to play a neutral site game.
The last matchup between the two teams came back in May 2021, as the 49ers won the series 2-1. The team lost the first matchup before bouncing back to win the final two games.
Record in Atrium Health Ballpark
The 49ers are 2-0 in Atrium Health Ballpark and will look to keep the trend going against the Seahawks.
Charlotte played the inaugural game in Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, against Appalachian State. The 49ers opened the new stadium with a 15-5 win over the Mountaineers in dominating fashion.
In 2022, the 49ers built on that dominant performance when they played the Campbell University Fighting Camels. The team recorded 11 hits while limiting Campbell to three in a 12-4 win.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are 5-7 on the season and are coming off being swept by the No. 11 Virginia Tech University Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., on March 3-5.
A bright spot in last weekend's series was the play of junior infielder Brandon Stahlman who recorded four hits. Stahlman has been on a tear to start, as he is batting .333 with 15 hits, 12 RBI and two homers. The 49ers will look to their emerging star during the contest.
ᴇᴀᴛɪɴɢ ɢᴏᴏᴅ 😋 🌮#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/HBawb5HfBQ— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 1, 2023
Sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher, named to the Conference USA (C-USA) All-Freshman team in 2022, must step up in Wednesday's contest. Fisher leads the team in batting average (.359), total bases (33), runs (18) and homers (6). He also has a .569 on-base percentage which leads the C-USA and is No. 36 in the country.
Senior pitcher Hale Sims is the projected starter for the contest on Wednesday. He is making his third straight start for the 49ers at Atrium Health Ballpark, where he has two earned runs in 7.1 innings. This season, Sims posts a 3.68 ERA with nine strikeouts.
. @hale_sims comes in to get the 2nd out of the inning. #AwwHale pic.twitter.com/feKo690v8b— Diamond Niner Report (@Diamond9erRPT) March 7, 2021
Scouting the Seahawks
The Seahawks are 6-6 on the season and are coming off splitting a series with Columbia University on March 3-5 in Wilmington.
The Seahawks lead the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in fielding percentage with a .972.
Redshirt junior infielder Jac Croom leads the Seahawks. He is batting .375 with 18 hits, 11 RBI and two homers. Expect the Seahawks to lean on Croom throughout the contest.
Croom, we love JAC! pic.twitter.com/Dz2kiisKX7— UNCW Baseball (@UNCWBaseball) May 14, 2022
Freshman infielder Tanner Thach has already made his impact felt this season, winning the CAA Rookie of the Week. Thach is second on the team in batting average as he boasts a .362. He is also tied for the team lead in homers with four and is the leader in RBI with 19.
Time for our CAA Baseball Weekly Awards presented by @PrimisBank ⚾️@GoNUbaseball's Alex Lane@CofCBaseball's Joseph Mershon @WMTribeBaseball's Cory Wall@UNCWBaseball's Tanner Thach➡️ https://t.co/TDHA6t6hFp pic.twitter.com/GYsWEAhSWH— Colonial Athletic Association (@CAASports) March 6, 2023
Keys to a Charlotte victory
If they hope to succeed, the 49ers must get off to a fast start and get on the board early in the contest. The team got behind in two games against Virginia Tech and could not claw back.
The 49ers must avoid double plays in the contest. UNCW is tied for No. 21 in the nation for total double plays with 11 on the young season.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte will take on the UNCW Seahawks at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C., on Wednesday, March 8. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on CUSAtv.
K-Town is our town tonight! 😈🆚 UNCW📍 Kannapolis, N.C.🏟 Atrium Health Ballpark⏰ 6:05 PM💻 https://t.co/2JQzNRKAHD📈 https://t.co/pBA1aygxbG🎟 https://t.co/Z7dhhul2y9#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/yyanHaPHXB— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 8, 2023