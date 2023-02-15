The Charlotte baseball team opens up the 2023 season with a four-game series against the Ball State University Cardinals at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19.
Head Coach Robert Woodard said the team is ready to get back to work.
"Baseball season is upon us," said Woodard. "The whole program is excited to get things going against a talented Ball State club."
Matchup history
Both programs have met three previous times. The 49ers lead the all-time series 2-1.
The last time the two teams played was a three-game series in 2011. The 49ers lost the first matchup 7-1 before winning the final two games, 9-1 and 5-4, respectively.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are coming off a 36-22 overall and 17-13 Conference USA (C-USA) record in the 2022 season. The team finished No. 7 in the C-USA standings.
D1Baseball.com has picked the 49ers to win the C-USA in the 2023 campaign. The team was also selected as one of two C-USA teams to reach postseason play.
“I could see Charlotte being that kind of Omaha sleeper.” - Aaron Fitt, D1BaseballPack The Hayes, get your seats today! 🎟️ - https://t.co/Cf6PL6I5ai🗓️ - https://t.co/ocsPZG5gHG@d1baseball Full Preseason Preview: https://t.co/igSWwH0myz#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/E9wfOkLQBm— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) January 27, 2023
The quartet of Jack Dragum, Austin Knight, Jake Cunningham and Cam Fisher were named to the Preseason All-Conference team on Thursday, Feb. 2.
We put four on the Preseason All-@ConferenceUSA Team!👏 @Dragum23, @knightaustin14, @32CamFisher, & Jake Cunningham!#9ATC | #GoldStandardhttps://t.co/EXYcjMGsb5— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 2, 2023
Woodard said the accolades show the type of program that is being built.
"Our entire program is excited to get going in the 2023 season," said Woodard. "Our players have worked as hard and been as focused as any group I have been fortunate to coach. Our coaching staff is proud of our players being named to the Preseason All-Conference Team."
The 49ers will need Dragum to step up if the team hopes to win their season-opening series. He batted .352 with 11 home runs and 82 hits in the 2022 season.
Another player to watch for is sophomore outfielder Fisher who burst onto the scene a year ago. As a freshman, Fisher batted .288 with 66 hits, 61 runs and 18 homers. The 49ers will need their young star to step up against the Cardinals.
Charlotte FR OF Cam Fisher with his 2nd bomb of the day- they weren't wall scrapers either 👀 pic.twitter.com/6FNpj5sJaq— Spencer Morris (@ProspectSpencer) April 3, 2022
The 49ers get a boost in the pitching rotation as junior Chrisitan Lothes returns after Tommy John's Surgery. In 2021, Lothes pitched 40.2 innings while posting a 3.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts earning Freshman All-American honors.
The 49ers ranked No. 78 in the nation in ERA, which Lothes can help improve in the 2023 campaign.
Charlotte added 11 newcomers to the squad during the offseason and had the No. 21 transfer class. Notable additions are pitchers Donye Evans from Vanderbilt University and Aubrey Gillentine from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Expect the team to show some different looks against the Cardinals this weekend.
Scouting the Cardinals
The Cardinals boasted a 40-19 overall and 32-7 conference record last season. The team fell in the MAC tournament to Central Michigan University, ending their NCAA tournament dreams.
The Cardinals come into the 2023 campaign without their top three hitters from a season ago.
Graduate student infielder Ryan Peltier steps into the leadership role for the squad. Peltier produced at a high level in 2022 with a .302 batting average, 61 hits, 20 doubles and eight homers.
Graduate student Justin Conant also returns to the team after a stellar 2022 campaign, where he recorded a .269 batting average with 47 hits and 41 runs.
Junior pitcher Ryan Brown was the squad's ace in the 2022 campaign posting a 2.14 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched and a 4-2 record. Brown is a player to keep an eye out for in the series.
Keys to a Charlotte win
The 49ers ranked No. 29 in the nation in fielding percentage with a whopping .977 average. Charlotte made few mistakes in 2022, accounting for only 49 errors. The team will need to keep this trend going to have a successful opening series.
Getting on base is critical for any team to succeed at a high level. Charlotte ranked No. 57 in hits with 597 a year ago. The squad must connect early and often in the series.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte starts their season with a four-game series against the Ball State Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19. First pitch for the season opener is set for 4 p.m. on Friday. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+ and CUSAtv.