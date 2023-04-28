The Charlotte baseball team will travel to Bowling Green, Ky., to face the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (WKU) on Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30.
The 49ers hold an overall record of 22-18 and are 12-5 in Conference USA (C-USA) play heading into the contest.
Matchup history
Friday will mark the 19th matchup between the two programs. Charlotte leads the series over the Hilltoppers 10-7-1.
The last time the two teams faced off was in March 2022. The 49ers hosted WKU for a three-game series and lost game one at Truist Field in Uptown. Charlotte bounced back and won the series 2-1, with game three ending closely at 13-12.
The Hilltoppers last had a home-field advantage against the 49ers in March 2021, when they hosted the Niners in a four-game series and lost 3-1.
Scouting the 49ers
The 49ers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Winthrop University Eagles on Tuesday, April 25, where they only tallied three hits and used six pitchers.
Cam Fisher leads the Conference USA (C-USA) with 19 home runs and is second in total bases with 112.
Hook, line, and sinker @32CamFisher 🎣🎣🎣#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/sMzH5NPf1x— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 23, 2023
Sophomore pitcher Cameron Hansen earned his second C-USA Pitcher of the Week honor as he nearly tossed a no-hitter against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hansen finished with a career-high in strikeouts with 10 total through 8.1 innings.
⚾️ 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⚾️@CharlotteBSB’s Cameron Hansen (@camhansen44) is the #CUSABASE Pitcher of the Week presented by @BlendersEyewear!🏅2️⃣ | https://t.co/QO8WDeq1S3 pic.twitter.com/aVXMyYZhX8— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) April 24, 2023
The Niners bullpen has been strong this season as the team ranks No. 3 in the C-USA in earned run average with a 4.61 team ERA.
Scouting the Hilltoppers
Drew Reckart and Tristin Garcia lead the C-USA in doubles, with 29 total.
Drew did that. #GoTops | @drew_reckart pic.twitter.com/NeMspxLJiq— WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) March 26, 2023
The Hilltoppers have shown their ability to bunt the ball this season as graduate student Kirk Liebert leads the conference in sacrifice bunts with eight, and teammate AJ Fiechter is in a close second with six.
🚀 #GoTops | @KirkLiebert pic.twitter.com/DjCNc38ir1— WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) April 15, 2023
WKU ranks No. 4 in the C-USA in earned run average with a team era of 4.67, and the Hilltoppers rank last in fielding percentage with 62 fielding errors.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
To win the three-game series, Charlotte needs to get their bats active early and execute on scoring runs.
WKU is efficient at bunting the ball to advance runners; the 49ers need to keep this in check if they are looking to take down the Hilltoppers.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will travel to WKU for a three-game series starting Friday, April 28. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.; the game is available to stream on Facebook through this link.
Kicking the weekend off in Kentucky!🆚 WKU📍 Bowling Green, Ky.⏰ 6 PM CT (7 ET)💻 https://t.co/2N2XDvb3Oq📻 https://t.co/PwvOXl76zt📈 https://t.co/Xo6GrzERy5#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/RliV1qDMP8— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 28, 2023