The Charlotte baseball team welcomes the Old Dominion University (ODU) Monarchs to town for a three-game weekend series at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium March 10-12.
The 49ers will look to get back on track after dropping their last outing against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Monarchs come to town riding a 12-game winning streak, including a 16-7 victory in their last outing against Norfolk State University.
Matchup History
The 49ers and Monarchs have a long history and have played 93 games since 1983.
The Monarchs lead the series 51-42 over the 49ers. The 49ers hold a 23-17 record at home against ODU, and the two squads are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.
The most recent matchup was on May 27, 2022, in a game where Charlotte lost 13-4 in the Conference USA tournament.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte has been struggling early in the season and enters the weekend series with a 5-8 record. The 49ers are currently riding a four-game losing streak, including a three-game sweep at the hands of No. 11 Virginia Tech University and an 11-9 loss to UNCW.
The Charlotte lineup is led by sophomore outfielder Cam Fisher, who currently leads the team in batting average (.341), slugging percentage (.841) and home runs (7).
Just @32CamFisher doing what he does best!#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/NUwnUO4ORf— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 8, 2023
The 49ers lineup also features two more hitters with a batting average over .300 in junior infielder Brandon Stahlman (.340) and junior catcher Kaden Hopson (.306).
🌮🌮🌮@bstahlman24 #9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/GbsWnHSs3U— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) February 28, 2023
Hopson also holds an OPS of 1.150 and is the only other Charlotte hitter besides Fisher with an OPS over 1.000.
As a team, Charlotte is hitting .249/.418/.438 and has hit 20 home runs with 98 RBI. The 49ers are disciplined at the plate, recording 114 walks in 13 games.
The Charlotte pitching staff will look to find footing after a rough first 13 games of the season.
Sophomore reliever Cameron Hansen holds the best ERA among all qualified pitchers at 3.86, with a team-best 1.21 WHIP. The 49ers pitching staff holds a 6.95 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.
Cameron Hansen - 93 @camhans15 pic.twitter.com/zJMtFc2rl2— Austin Meine (@austinmeine_) September 11, 2021
Scouting the Monarchs
ODU enters the weekend with a 12-1 record and is currently on a 12-game winning streak.
The Monarchs are No. 7 in the nation in team batting average, No. 12 in on-base percentage and No. 3 in slugging percentage. The Monarchs are also No. 8 in the nation in total hits and No. 3 in home runs.
The ODU lineup is led by first-baseman Hunter Fitz-Gerald, who is in the top two for every offensive metric. The junior transfer currently holds a .422/.449/.938 hitting the line. He leads the team in hits (27) and home runs (9) but is tied for third in the entire country among qualified batters in both categories.
That ball is still flying!#ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/PnWs5jLJvB— Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) March 5, 2023
Joining Fitz-Gerald on the homerun leaderboard is teammate Jake Ticer who is tied for third in the nation for home runs (9). Ticer also leads the team in slugging percentage (.938).
One of 6 homers on the day, and one of two for @JakeTicer2 #ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/zPHBTBn9fI— Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) March 5, 2023
Overall, the ODU lineup features seven batters with a batting average of over .300 and an OPS over 1.000, making it the most complete lineup the 49ers have faced.
The Monarch's pitching staff is led by junior righty Sam Armstrong who, in three starts, has a 2-0 record with a 1.56 ERA.
The staff also features three other pitchers with at least two wins and no losses. The ODU pitching staff has a respectable 3.78 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.
Keys to a Charlotte win
Charlotte will face a solid ODU squad; if they want to come out on top, the team must produce at a high level.
This is the best lineup the 49ers have faced this season, and the margin for error is razor-thin. Getting ahead in the count, limiting walks and limiting the long ball will be crucial for Charlotte's success.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will be back in action on March 10-12 when they take on the ODU Monarchs at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The series gets underway on March 10 at 6 p.m. The series will be streaming on ESPN+.
Renewing a rivalry at The Hayes this weekend!#9ATC | #GoldStandard https://t.co/zls5q3P6yV— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 9, 2023