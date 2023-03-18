On March 10 against the Old Dominion University Monarchs, Wyatt Hudepohl set the Charlotte program and Conference USA (C-USA) record for strikeouts in a game by fanning 17 batters in the team's 10-2 victory on Friday night.
After showing positive signs all season on the mound, the pieces seemed to click together on that Friday night as he sliced through a formidable lineup riding a 12-game win streak.
The week before, Hudepohl had a rough outing against a talented Virginia Tech squad, but Hudepohl said he did not let that discourage him as he kept to his routine, knowing he would be better next time.
"I had a bad week the week before, but I just stayed in the grind and worked; baseball happens that week before you just stay positive for that whole week and do what you need to do. I do the same thing every week, and nothing changes," said Hudepohl.
A struggle for the year for the 49ers was getting long outings from starting pitchers without giving up a lot of runs, and Hudepohl resolved those issues by going out for the entire game completing the nine innings on 108 pitches.
Historic night
The impressive display of pitching caught the attention of Head Coach Robert Woodard, who said he was happy to see all the hard work pay off for his Friday night ace.
"I'm a little bit of a loss for words. I've been coaching for 13 years, and that's the most strikeouts I've ever witnessed as a coach," said Woodard. "It could not have come to a better guy or a harder worker. He's been the hardest worker on our pitching staff since he got here. That's quite the statement because our entire pitching staff works very hard, but he's really stood out amongst the rest—in his work ethic, motor and consistency day-to-day."
Hudepohl's performance is the poster for what the team hopes to achieve as a pitching staff. Woodard said the team hopes to use his showing on the mound to propel the team to its goals.
"It's a huge lift for our program. In a few weeks, we'll look back and say, 'The Wyatt Hudepohl start on March 10 was the outing. That's what got us going again.'" said Woodard.
Recording 17 strikeouts in a game does not happen often. Woodard said the team must lean on that performance to show what they can do.
"Not only did he do what he did tonight, setting the program record for strikeouts, but he did it against one of the best lineups in the country. It's one of those moments as a coach where you want to stay present and enjoy it because this type of pitching performance doesn't happen often," said Woodard.
Carrying into the next time
Charlotte goes on the road to take on the Louisiana Tech (LA Tech) University Bulldogs in the first conference game of the season, and it will be a good challenge for Hudepohl to be able to carry over the momentum and success into the heart of the schedule trying to get the 49ers off on the right foot in the conference.
"Just help us win. Have you seen these scores lately? We are such a better team than what we are putting out there, and all I want to do is represent this university. I just want to play for us and win for us," said Hudepohl.
Hudepohl pitched against LA Tech on Friday, March 17, at Pat Patterson Park. Hudepohl went 6.1 innings with four strikeouts giving up six hits and two earned runs in a 2-1 loss.