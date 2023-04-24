The Charlotte baseball team won a three-game series against the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23.
With the sweep, the 49ers have won seven straight Conference USA (C-USA) games and moved to 22-17 overall with a 12-5 C-USA record. UAB fell to 12-27 overall with a 4-14 C-USA record.
After Sunday's contest, Head Coach Robert Woodard said the sweep was a well-rounded display.
"We had a little bit of everything. We had pitching, defense, good baserunning, timely hitting, and some power when needed. We pride ourselves on being a multi-dimensional team, so I was proud of the guys. We showed some resiliency, especially last night with fighting back as we did," said Woodard.
Game one
Charlotte got off to a quick start scoring in the first inning. A ground out by Jack Dragum allowed Blake Jackson to score, giving the 49ers a 1-0 lead.
Charlotte increased their lead to 4-0. After a few scoreless innings, Charlotte struck again in the sixth. Spencer Nolan singled to bring in a run, followed by a Jackson two-run home run.
UAB answered in the ninth inning with a Brayton Brown single to narrow the lead to 4-1. Charlotte closed the game out after that, securing a 4-1 win.
Wyatt Hudepohl led the 49ers on the mound, pitching eight innings, giving up only four hits and one run with 12 strikeouts.
Game two
The second game was action-packed, and Charlotte once again scored first. Austin Knight walked in the first inning to score the first run giving the 49ers a 1-0 lead.
UAB was quick to answer, scoring four in the third inning. Gavin Lewis Jr. homered to tie the game. Logan Braunschweig doubled, and an Isaiah Mack sacrifice fly scored three more, giving the Blazers a 4-1 advantage.
Charlotte answered back with some power-hitting of their own. Cam Fisher and Knight both homered to slim the UAB lead to 4-3 in the third.
The 49ers did not back down, scoring eight unanswered runs in the following three innings.
In the fourth, Dragum hit a three-run home run.
In the fifth, UAB's pitcher Colin Daniel walked four straight 49er batters allowing Charlotte to score three more runs. Knight hit his second home run in the sixth, and Charlotte held an 11-4 lead.
The Blazers gained some ground scoring a run in both the seventh and eighth inning. Chrisitan Hall had a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Braunschweig scored off a wild pitch in the eighth. After that, Charlotte closed it to take the second game 11-6.
Game three
The last game in the series was a pitching clash, as both pitchers only gave up four hits. Charlotte scored first in the sixth inning when Knight reached on a fielder's choice that scored a run.
The 49ers' second run came off a homer from Fisher to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead after eight innings.
Cameron Hansen was stellar for the 49ers and had a no-hitter going into the ninth inning. However, Hansen could not close it out, giving up a single in the ninth.
After that, Evan Michelson came in for Hansen and closed it out to give Charlotte the 2-0 win. Hansen finished the day only by giving up one hit and had 10 strikeouts.
Takeaways
Charlotte had solid hitting and pitching to sweep the Blazers. The 49ers four home runs in Saturday's game and Hudepohl and Hansen's performances on the mound on Friday and Sunday's games led Charlotte to victory.
Charlotte has emerged as one of the top teams in the C-USA. Charlotte's seven straight wins put them at No. 3 in the conference.
Charlotte has had solid pitching in conference games, as the 49ers have pitched four shutouts.
Next up
Charlotte is set for a weekday clash with Winthrop University on Tuesday, April 25, at 4 p.m. in Rock Hill, S.C. The game will be streaming live on ESPN+.